Jacksonville State vs. Stetson Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:49 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest between the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (14-12) and the Stetson Hatters (12-16) at Pete Mathews Coliseum is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 65-54 and heavily favors Jacksonville State to come out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 23.
The Gamecocks are coming off of a 59-53 loss to Jacksonville in their most recent game on Saturday.
Jacksonville State vs. Stetson Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama
Jacksonville State vs. Stetson Score Prediction
- Prediction: Jacksonville State 65, Stetson 54
Jacksonville State Schedule Analysis
- When the Gamecocks took down the Utah Tech Trailblazers, who are ranked No. 164 in our computer rankings, on December 20 by a score of 68-50, it was their signature win of the season thus far.
Jacksonville State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 59-51 on the road over Chattanooga (No. 172) on December 29
- 60-50 at home over North Alabama (No. 230) on January 28
- 75-59 at home over Samford (No. 234) on November 30
- 71-60 at home over Alabama State (No. 271) on December 14
- 59-47 over Campbell (No. 274) on December 21
Jacksonville State Performance Insights
- The Gamecocks are outscoring opponents by 6.2 points per game with a +163 scoring differential overall. They put up 62.7 points per game (230th in college basketball) and allow 56.5 per outing (28th in college basketball).
- Jacksonville State's offense has been less productive in ASUN matchups this season, scoring 60.9 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 62.7 PPG.
- The Gamecocks are posting 66.6 points per game at home. In road games, they are averaging 58.8 points per contest.
- Jacksonville State cedes 54.9 points per game at home this season, compared to 59.3 in away games.
- The Gamecocks have seen a downturn in scoring recently, racking up 61.1 points per game in their last 10 outings, 1.6 points fewer than the 62.7 they've scored this year.
