Thursday's contest between the Alabama Crimson Tide (20-7) and Florida Gators (14-13) squaring off at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center has a projected final score of 72-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Alabama, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 6:00 PM ET on February 23.

The Crimson Tide head into this game following a 60-45 loss to Mississippi State on Sunday.

Alabama vs. Florida Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida

Alabama vs. Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 72, Florida 62

Alabama Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season on January 15, the Crimson Tide took down the Ole Miss Rebels, a top 50 team (No. 26) in our computer rankings, by a score of 63-58.

The Crimson Tide have three Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 39th-most in the nation. But they also have six Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 48th-most.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Alabama is 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the 20th-most victories.

Alabama 2022-23 Best Wins

56-53 at home over Georgia (No. 42) on December 29

69-66 on the road over Arkansas (No. 49) on January 26

76-69 on the road over Missouri (No. 67) on February 5

61-58 over Wake Forest (No. 82) on November 23

88-57 on the road over Auburn (No. 83) on January 8

Alabama Performance Insights