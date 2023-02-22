Troy vs. Southern Miss Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 22
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 11:44 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's game features the Troy Trojans (17-10) and the Southern Miss Lady Eagles (18-9) facing off at Reed Green Coliseum in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 72-70 win for Troy according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 22.
The Trojans are coming off of a 73-66 win against Appalachian State in their most recent outing on Saturday.
Troy vs. Southern Miss Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi
Troy vs. Southern Miss Score Prediction
- Prediction: Troy 72, Southern Miss 70
Troy Schedule Analysis
- When the Trojans beat the BYU Cougars, the No. 99 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 68-62 on November 19, it was their best win of the year so far.
Troy 2022-23 Best Wins
- 84-78 on the road over Texas State (No. 157) on February 2
- 79-63 at home over Texas State (No. 157) on December 31
- 81-80 on the road over Louisiana (No. 169) on February 4
- 85-78 at home over Louisiana (No. 169) on January 14
- 79-73 at home over Mercer (No. 170) on December 10
Troy Performance Insights
- The Trojans are outscoring opponents by 6.6 points per game, with a +178 scoring differential overall. They put up 84.4 points per game (fourth in college basketball) and give up 77.8 per contest (356th in college basketball).
- In conference action, Troy is putting up more points (86.1 per game) than it is overall (84.4) in 2022-23.
- At home the Trojans are putting up 88.9 points per game, 6.5 more than they are averaging on the road (82.4).
- At home, Troy allows 76.6 points per game. Away, it concedes 79.4.
- Over their past 10 games, the Trojans are posting 88.2 points per contest, 3.8 more than their season average (84.4).
