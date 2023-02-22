The South Carolina Gamecocks (10-17, 3-11 SEC) welcome in the Alabama Crimson Tide (23-4, 13-1 SEC) after losing seven straight home games. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. South Carolina matchup in this article.

Alabama vs. South Carolina Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Alabama vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Alabama vs. South Carolina Betting Trends

Alabama has covered 17 times in 27 chances against the spread this season.

So far this season, 12 out of the Crimson Tide's 27 games have gone over the point total.

South Carolina has put together a 13-13-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of 13 Gamecocks games this year have hit the over.

Alabama Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +800

+800 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+800), Alabama is second-best in the country. It is one spot higher than that, best, according to computer rankings.

The Crimson Tide's national championship odds have improved from +5000 at the start of the season to +800, the 56th-biggest change among all teams.

Alabama has an 11.1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

