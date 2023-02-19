Sunday's game at Humphrey Coliseum has the Alabama Crimson Tide (20-6) squaring off against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (18-8) at 5:30 PM ET (on February 19). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 66-64 victory for Alabama, so expect a competitive matchup.

In their most recent outing on Thursday, the Crimson Tide claimed an 88-70 victory over Vanderbilt.

Alabama vs. Mississippi State Game Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi

Alabama vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 66, Mississippi State 65

Alabama Schedule Analysis

On January 15 versus the Ole Miss Rebels, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 27) in our computer rankings, the Crimson Tide registered their signature win of the season, a 63-58 victory on the road.

The Crimson Tide have tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (three).

Alabama has five wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 18th-most in the country.

The Bulldogs have tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country based on the RPI (seven).

Alabama 2022-23 Best Wins

69-66 on the road over Arkansas (No. 42) on January 26

56-53 at home over Georgia (No. 45) on December 29

76-69 on the road over Missouri (No. 67) on February 5

61-58 over Wake Forest (No. 82) on November 23

69-46 at home over Auburn (No. 86) on February 12

Alabama Performance Insights