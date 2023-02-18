Troy vs. Appalachian State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game at Trojan Arena has the Troy Trojans (16-10) going head to head against the Appalachian State Mountaineers (9-17) at 5:00 PM ET (on February 18). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 83-68 win as our model heavily favors Troy.
The Trojans head into this matchup after a 99-97 loss to Coastal Carolina on Thursday.
Troy vs. Appalachian State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Troy vs. Appalachian State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Troy 83, Appalachian State 68
Troy Schedule Analysis
- The Trojans took down the BYU Cougars (No. 94-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 68-62 win on November 19 -- their signature victory of the season.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Trojans are 7-1 (.875%) -- tied for the 16th-most victories.
Troy 2022-23 Best Wins
- 85-78 at home over Louisiana (No. 157) on January 14
- 81-80 on the road over Louisiana (No. 157) on February 4
- 79-63 at home over Texas State (No. 159) on December 31
- 84-78 on the road over Texas State (No. 159) on February 2
- 79-73 at home over Mercer (No. 173) on December 10
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Troy Performance Insights
- The Trojans average 84.8 points per game (fourth in college basketball) while giving up 78.2 per outing (357th in college basketball). They have a +171 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.6 points per game.
- Troy is tallying 86.9 points per game this season in conference matchups, which is 2.1 more points per game than its season average (84.8).
- In home games, the Trojans are scoring 8.0 more points per game (90.4) than they are away from home (82.4).
- Troy gives up 77.5 points per game in home games this season, compared to 79.4 when playing on the road.
- The Trojans have been scoring 89.4 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly higher than the 84.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.