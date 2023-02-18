South Alabama vs. Texas State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest that pits the Texas State Bobcats (18-8) versus the South Alabama Jaguars (6-20) at Strahan Coliseum has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-51 in favor of Texas State, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on February 18.
The Jaguars' last outing on Thursday ended in a 78-58 loss to Arkansas State.
South Alabama vs. Texas State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Strahan Coliseum in San Marcos, Texas
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
South Alabama vs. Texas State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Texas State 71, South Alabama 51
South Alabama Schedule Analysis
- On January 21, the Jaguars picked up their best win of the season, a 45-43 victory over the Texas State Bobcats, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 159) in our computer rankings.
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Bobcats are 5-3 (.625%) -- tied for the 54th-most victories.
- South Alabama has eight losses against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 35th-most in Division 1.
South Alabama 2022-23 Best Wins
- 62-52 at home over Florida A&M (No. 328) on November 27
- 72-62 at home over UL Monroe (No. 334) on February 9
- 74-73 on the road over Nicholls (No. 354) on December 14
- 68-60 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 358) on December 20
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
South Alabama Performance Insights
- The Jaguars' -264 scoring differential (being outscored by 10.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 55.3 points per game (339th in college basketball) while allowing 65.5 per contest (213th in college basketball).
- In Sun Belt games, South Alabama has averaged 3.2 fewer points (52.1) than overall (55.3) in 2022-23.
- The Jaguars average 55.8 points per game at home, and 54.8 away.
- In 2022-23 South Alabama is allowing 11.4 fewer points per game at home (59.8) than away (71.2).
- Over their past 10 games, the Jaguars are tallying 53.5 points per game, compared to their season average of 55.3.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.