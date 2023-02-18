Saturday's contest between the Mercer Bears (10-14) and Samford Bulldogs (13-13) squaring off at Pete Hanna Center has a projected final score of 66-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Mercer, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET on February 18.

The Bulldogs are coming off of a 60-55 loss to Chattanooga in their most recent outing on Saturday.

Samford vs. Mercer Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama

Samford vs. Mercer Score Prediction

Prediction: Mercer 66, Samford 65

Samford Schedule Analysis

The Bulldogs' best win this season came against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 144) in our computer rankings. The Bulldogs brought home the 68-58 win on the road on January 14.

The Bulldogs have seven losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 24th-most in Division 1.

Samford 2022-23 Best Wins

58-53 on the road over Chattanooga (No. 157) on January 12

71-59 at home over Southern Miss (No. 169) on December 3

69-66 at home over Northern Colorado (No. 246) on December 21

75-68 on the road over Alabama A&M (No. 280) on November 17

76-66 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 297) on January 7

Samford Performance Insights