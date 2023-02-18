Saturday's contest between the Alabama State Lady Hornets (12-12) and the Florida A&M Rattlerettes (5-19) at Dunn-Oliver Acadome has a projected final score of 70-62 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Alabama State squad taking home the win. Tipoff is at 4:30 PM ET on February 18.

In their last outing on Monday, the Lady Hornets secured a 66-61 victory against Mississippi Valley State.

Alabama State vs. Florida A&M Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Where: Dunn-Oliver Acadome in Montgomery, Alabama

Alabama State vs. Florida A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama State 70, Florida A&M 62

Alabama State Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Lady Hornets defeated the Samford Bulldogs 66-61 on December 7.

Alabama State has 11 wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 29th-most in the country.

Alabama State 2022-23 Best Wins

48-43 at home over Southern (No. 248) on February 6

72-63 at home over UAPB (No. 272) on January 4

71-60 on the road over UAPB (No. 272) on February 11

77-74 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 276) on January 21

93-91 on the road over Alcorn State (No. 283) on January 9

Alabama State Performance Insights