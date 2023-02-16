Thursday's contest at Trojan Arena has the Troy Trojans (16-9) matching up with the Coastal Carolina Lady Chanticleers (11-14) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 16). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 78-62 victory as our model heavily favors Troy.

In their last time out, the Trojans won on Saturday 108-82 against UL Monroe.

Troy vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama

Troy vs. Coastal Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Troy 78, Coastal Carolina 62

Troy Schedule Analysis

The Trojans' signature win of the season came against the BYU Cougars, a top 50 team (No. 12), according to our computer rankings. The Trojans claimed the 68-62 neutral-site win on November 19.

The Trojans have tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (six).

Troy 2022-23 Best Wins

79-73 at home over Mercer (No. 104) on December 10

85-78 at home over Louisiana (No. 128) on January 14

81-80 on the road over Louisiana (No. 128) on February 4

87-77 on the road over Marshall (No. 165) on January 19

100-77 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 191) on January 28

Troy Performance Insights