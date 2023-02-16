The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (23-4, 12-2 Sun Belt) will attempt to extend a nine-game winning streak when they visit the South Alabama Jaguars (13-14, 6-8 Sun Belt) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at Mitchell Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Southern Miss vs. South Alabama matchup.

South Alabama vs. Southern Miss Game Info

  • When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

South Alabama vs. Southern Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Southern Miss Moneyline South Alabama Moneyline
BetMGM Southern Miss (-1.5) 140.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Southern Miss (-1) 140.5 - - Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Southern Miss (-1.5) 140.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Southern Miss (-1.5) 140.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

South Alabama vs. Southern Miss Betting Trends

  • South Alabama has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 10 times.
  • The Jaguars have been an underdog by 1 point or more 11 times this season, and covered the spread in seven of those matchups.
  • Southern Miss is 16-8-0 ATS this season.
  • The Golden Eagles and their opponents have combined to hit the over 14 out of 24 times this season.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.