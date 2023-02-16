North Alabama vs. Eastern Kentucky Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's game between the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (14-12) and North Alabama Lions (10-13) matching up at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena has a projected final score of 72-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Eastern Kentucky, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 5:00 PM ET on February 16.
The Lions took care of business in their last outing 63-58 against Central Arkansas on Monday.
North Alabama vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky
North Alabama vs. Eastern Kentucky Score Prediction
- Prediction: Eastern Kentucky 72, North Alabama 67
North Alabama Schedule Analysis
- When the Lions took down the Kennesaw State Lady Owls, who are ranked No. 215 in our computer rankings, on January 26 by a score of 69-66, it was their signature victory of the year thus far.
North Alabama 2022-23 Best Wins
- 60-57 on the road over Stetson (No. 260) on January 14
- 66-48 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 276) on November 22
- 82-68 at home over Arkansas State (No. 282) on December 8
- 63-58 at home over Central Arkansas (No. 292) on February 13
- 87-52 at home over Bellarmine (No. 305) on January 5
North Alabama Performance Insights
- The Lions score 66.9 points per game (151st in college basketball) and give up 67.5 (258th in college basketball) for a -15 scoring differential overall.
- In ASUN games, North Alabama has averaged 4.6 fewer points (62.3) than overall (66.9) in 2022-23.
- The Lions average 70.8 points per game at home, and 61.7 away.
- At home, North Alabama allows 62.4 points per game. On the road, it gives up 74.2.
- Over their previous 10 games, the Lions are scoring 60.1 points per game, compared to their season average of 66.9.
