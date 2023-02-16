Auburn vs. Texas A&M Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:47 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Thursday's contest at Neville Arena has the Texas A&M Aggies (6-16) squaring off against the Auburn Tigers (13-11) at 8:00 PM (on February 16). Our computer prediction projects a 68-65 victory for Texas A&M, who is slightly favored by our model.
The Tigers head into this game on the heels of a 69-46 loss to Alabama on Sunday.
Auburn vs. Texas A&M Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
Auburn vs. Texas A&M Score Prediction
- Prediction: Texas A&M 68, Auburn 65
Auburn Schedule Analysis
- The Tigers' signature victory of the season came against the UCF Knights, a top 50 team (No. 9), according to our computer rankings. The Tigers claimed the 86-46 home win on December 3.
- The Tigers have three Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 39th-most in the nation. But they also have seven Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 17th-most.
- Auburn has tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (four).
Auburn 2022-23 Best Wins
- 77-76 at home over Ole Miss (No. 26) on January 22
- 71-68 on the road over Kentucky (No. 34) on January 26
- 66-55 at home over Florida (No. 49) on January 30
- 74-73 over Colorado State (No. 110) on November 26
- 81-41 at home over Louisiana (No. 128) on December 11
Auburn Performance Insights
- The Tigers average 67.2 points per game (145th in college basketball) while giving up 65.9 per outing (228th in college basketball). They have a +31 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.3 points per game.
- In conference action, Auburn scores fewer points per game (56.1) than its overall average (67.2).
- The Tigers are putting up 71.2 points per game at home. In away games, they are averaging 53.0 points per contest.
- Defensively, Auburn has played better in home games this year, giving up 59.1 points per game, compared to 77.7 away from home.
- The Tigers' offense has been much less effective over their last 10 games, putting up 57.0 points a contest compared to the 67.2 they've averaged this year.
