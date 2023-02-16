Thursday's game at Foster Auditorium has the Alabama Crimson Tide (19-6) going head-to-head against the Vanderbilt Commodores (11-15) at 7:00 PM (on February 16). Our computer prediction projects a 67-64 win for Alabama, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Crimson Tide are coming off of a 69-46 victory against Auburn in their last outing on Sunday.

Alabama vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Alabama vs. Vanderbilt Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 67, Vanderbilt 64

Alabama Schedule Analysis

The Crimson Tide captured their signature win of the season on January 15, when they claimed a 63-58 victory over the Ole Miss Rebels, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 26), according to our computer rankings.

The Crimson Tide have five Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 19th-most in the country. But they also have five Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 48th-most.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Alabama is 4-1 (.800%) -- tied for the 27th-most wins.

Alabama 2022-23 Best Wins

56-53 at home over Georgia (No. 31) on December 29

72-65 on the road over Kentucky (No. 34) on February 9

69-66 on the road over Arkansas (No. 37) on January 26

72-61 on the road over Tulane (No. 62) on November 10

76-69 on the road over Missouri (No. 64) on February 5

Alabama Performance Insights