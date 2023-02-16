Alabama vs. Vanderbilt Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:45 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Thursday's game at Foster Auditorium has the Alabama Crimson Tide (19-6) going head-to-head against the Vanderbilt Commodores (11-15) at 7:00 PM (on February 16). Our computer prediction projects a 67-64 win for Alabama, who is a small favorite based on our model.
The Crimson Tide are coming off of a 69-46 victory against Auburn in their last outing on Sunday.
Alabama vs. Vanderbilt Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Alabama vs. Vanderbilt Score Prediction
- Prediction: Alabama 67, Vanderbilt 64
Alabama Schedule Analysis
- The Crimson Tide captured their signature win of the season on January 15, when they claimed a 63-58 victory over the Ole Miss Rebels, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 26), according to our computer rankings.
- The Crimson Tide have five Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 19th-most in the country. But they also have five Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 48th-most.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Alabama is 4-1 (.800%) -- tied for the 27th-most wins.
Alabama 2022-23 Best Wins
- 56-53 at home over Georgia (No. 31) on December 29
- 72-65 on the road over Kentucky (No. 34) on February 9
- 69-66 on the road over Arkansas (No. 37) on January 26
- 72-61 on the road over Tulane (No. 62) on November 10
- 76-69 on the road over Missouri (No. 64) on February 5
Alabama Performance Insights
- The Crimson Tide's +319 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 70.9 points per game (78th in college basketball) while allowing 58.2 per contest (45th in college basketball).
- Alabama is averaging 66.5 points per game this year in conference matchups, which is 4.4 fewer points per game than its season average (70.9).
- Offensively the Crimson Tide have been worse at home this year, averaging 69.8 points per game, compared to 71.9 per game in away games.
- In home games, Alabama is giving up 11.4 fewer points per game (51.7) than away from home (63.1).
- On offense, the Crimson Tide have had a hard time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 66.6 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 70.9 they've racked up over the course of this season.
