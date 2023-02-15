De'Andre Hunter and his Atlanta Hawks teammates will hit the court versus the New York Knicks on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his last appearance, a 144-138 loss to the Hornets, Hunter had 21 points and seven rebounds.

De'Andre Hunter Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 15.8 16.7 Rebounds 4.5 4.4 4.7 Assists -- 1.4 1.7 PRA 21.5 21.6 23.1 PR 19.5 20.2 21.4 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.4



De'Andre Hunter Insights vs. the Knicks

Hunter has taken 12.4 shots per game this season and made 5.6 per game, which account for 11.1% and 10.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 12.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.6 per game.

The Hawks rank 15th in possessions per game with 102.3. His opponents, the Knicks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 14th with 100.7 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Knicks are ranked 11th in the NBA, allowing 112.5 points per game.

The Knicks concede 43.5 rebounds per game, ranking 14th in the NBA.

The Knicks give up 24.6 assists per contest, 11th-ranked in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Knicks have allowed 13 makes per contest, 26th in the league.

De'Andre Hunter vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/20/2023 31 20 3 2 3 0 1 11/2/2022 35 21 3 1 2 1 1

