Alabama vs. Tennessee: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 15
The Alabama Crimson Tide (22-3, 12-0 SEC) will attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Tennessee Volunteers (19-6, 8-4 SEC) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee vs. Alabama matchup.
Alabama vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!
Alabama vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tennessee Moneyline
|Alabama Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Tennessee (-1.5)
|143.5
|-125
|+105
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
Alabama vs. Tennessee Betting Trends
- Alabama has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover nine times.
- The Crimson Tide have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread both times.
- Tennessee has compiled a 13-12-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Volunteers and their opponents have combined to hit the over 10 out of 25 times this season.
Alabama Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +900
- The Crimson Tide have experienced the 55th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +5000 at the start of the season to +900.
- With odds of +900, Alabama has been given a 10% chance of winning the national championship.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.