The Auburn Tigers (17-8, 7-5 SEC) will be looking to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the Missouri Tigers (19-6, 7-5 SEC) on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Neville Arena. It will air at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Auburn vs. Missouri matchup.

Auburn vs. Missouri Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Auburn vs. Missouri Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Auburn Moneyline Missouri Moneyline
BetMGM Auburn (-6.5) 151.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Auburn (-7) 151.5 -305 +255 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Auburn (-7.5) 151.5 -303 +240 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Auburn (-6.5) 152.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Auburn vs. Missouri Betting Trends

  • Auburn has won 12 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.
  • Auburn Tigers games have gone over the point total 15 out of 25 times this season.
  • Missouri has won 14 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 11 times.
  • A total of 15 Missouri Tigers games this season have gone over the point total.

Auburn Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +8000
  • Auburn is 27th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), much higher than its computer rankings (38th).
  • In terms of their national championship odds, the Auburn Tigers have experienced the 60th-biggest change this season, falling from +4500 at the beginning to +8000.
  • Auburn has a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

