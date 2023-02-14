The Auburn Tigers (17-8, 7-5 SEC) will be looking to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the Missouri Tigers (19-6, 7-5 SEC) on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Neville Arena. It will air at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Auburn vs. Missouri matchup.

Auburn vs. Missouri Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Auburn vs. Missouri Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Auburn vs. Missouri Betting Trends

Auburn has won 12 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.

Auburn Tigers games have gone over the point total 15 out of 25 times this season.

Missouri has won 14 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 11 times.

A total of 15 Missouri Tigers games this season have gone over the point total.

Auburn Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Auburn is 27th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), much higher than its computer rankings (38th).

In terms of their national championship odds, the Auburn Tigers have experienced the 60th-biggest change this season, falling from +4500 at the beginning to +8000.

Auburn has a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

