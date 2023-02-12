The Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) and Kansas City Chiefs (14-3) clash to determine the Super Bowl champion at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, February 12, 2023 as the NFL Playoffs come to a close.

As the Eagles ready for this matchup against the Chiefs, check out the recent betting trends and insights for both teams.

Eagles vs. Chiefs Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, February 12, 2023

Sunday, February 12, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona Venue: State Farm Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Eagles 1.5 50.5 -124 +104

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Eagles vs. Chiefs Betting Records & Stats

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles and their opponents have scored more than 50.5 combined points five times during the regular season and playoffs.

Philadelphia had an average point total of 45.4 in its outings in regular season play, 5.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Against the spread, the Eagles were 8-9-0 during the regular season. They have an ATS record of 2-0-0 in the postseason.

The Eagles went 14-2 in games they were favored on the moneyline during the regular season (winning 87.5% of those games). In the playoffs, they have a record of 2-0 when favored on the moneyline.

Philadelphia has a 16-2 record (winning 88.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -124 or shorter, including the regular season and playoffs.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs have played 10 games, including the regular season and playoffs, that ended with a point total above 50.5.

The average over/under for Kansas City's regular season matchups was 49.7, 0.8 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Chiefs posted a 7-10-0 record against the spread in the regular season, and are 1-1-0 in the playoffs.

The Chiefs split the two games they played as underdogs in the regular season, and are 0-0 in the playoffs.

Kansas City has a record of 1-1 in games where oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +104 on the moneyline (in the regular season and playoffs).

Eagles vs. Chiefs Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Eagles 28.1 2 20.2 8 45.4 5 17 Chiefs 29.2 1 21.7 16 49.7 10 17

Eagles vs. Chiefs Betting Insights & Trends

Eagles

Over its last three contests, Philadelphia has two wins against the spread, and is 3-0 overall.

Philadelphia has not hit the over in its past three contests.

The Eagles have scored 133 more points than their opponents this season (7.9 per game), and the Chiefs have scored 127 more points than their opponents (7.5 per game).

Chiefs

Over its past three games, Kansas City has two wins against the spread, and is 3-0 overall.

None of the Chiefs' past three games have hit the over.

The Eagles have scored a total of 133 more points than their opponents this year (7.9 per game), and the Chiefs have outscored opponents by 127 points (7.5 per game).

Eagles Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Playoffs Point Total AVG 45.4 44.2 46.8 46.8 Implied Team Total AVG 26.6 26.2 27.1 26 ATS Record 8-9-0 6-3-0 2-6-0 2-0-0 Over/Under Record 10-7-0 6-3-0 4-4-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 14-2 7-2 7-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1 0-0

Chiefs Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Playoffs Point Total AVG 49.7 49.2 50.1 50 Implied Team Total AVG 28.8 29.5 28.2 28 ATS Record 7-10-0 3-5-0 4-5-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 8-9-0 2-6-0 6-3-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 13-2 7-0 6-2 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-1 1-0 0-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.