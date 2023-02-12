How to Watch the Auburn vs. Alabama Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 12
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Alabama Crimson Tide (18-6) face the Auburn Tigers (13-10) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday in SEC play.
Auburn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- TV: SECN
Auburn vs. Alabama Scoring Comparison
- The Tigers' 68.1 points per game are 9.4 more points than the 58.7 the Crimson Tide give up to opponents.
- Auburn has a 10-3 record when allowing fewer than 71 points.
- When it scores more than 58.7 points, Auburn is 13-1.
- The Crimson Tide record 71 points per game, 5.3 more points than the 65.7 the Tigers give up.
- Alabama is 11-2 when scoring more than 65.7 points.
- Alabama has a 17-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.1 points.
- This year the Crimson Tide are shooting 41.1% from the field, 12% lower than the Tigers give up.
- The Tigers' 34.8 shooting percentage is 10.7 lower than the Crimson Tide have given up.
Auburn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/30/2023
|Florida
|W 66-55
|Neville Arena
|2/5/2023
|Arkansas
|L 54-51
|Neville Arena
|2/9/2023
|South Carolina
|L 83-48
|Neville Arena
|2/12/2023
|@ Alabama
|-
|Foster Auditorium
|2/16/2023
|Texas A&M
|-
|Neville Arena
|2/19/2023
|@ Tennessee
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
