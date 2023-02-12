Sunday's game that pits the Alabama Crimson Tide (18-6) versus the Auburn Tigers (13-10) at Foster Auditorium has a projected final score of 71-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Alabama, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on February 12.

Their last time out, the Crimson Tide won on Thursday 72-65 over Kentucky.

Alabama vs. Auburn Game Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Alabama vs. Auburn Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 71, Auburn 62

Alabama Schedule Analysis

On January 15, the Crimson Tide claimed their best win of the season, a 63-58 victory over the Ole Miss Rebels, who are a top 50 team (No. 26), according to our computer rankings.

The Crimson Tide have tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (five), but also have tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 1 defeats (five).

Alabama has tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (four).

Alabama 2022-23 Best Wins

56-53 at home over Georgia (No. 31) on December 29

72-65 on the road over Kentucky (No. 34) on February 9

69-66 on the road over Arkansas (No. 37) on January 26

72-61 on the road over Tulane (No. 62) on November 10

76-69 on the road over Missouri (No. 64) on February 5

Alabama Performance Insights