How to Watch the UAB vs. Middle Tennessee Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 11
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 1:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders (19-4) will be looking to build on an 11-game home winning streak when squaring off against the UAB Blazers (11-12) on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Murphy Athletic Center. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
UAB Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee
UAB vs. Middle Tennessee Scoring Comparison
- The Blazers put up an average of 72.8 points per game, 16.7 more points than the 56.1 the Lady Raiders allow.
- UAB has an 8-4 record when giving up fewer than 73.5 points.
- When it scores more than 56.1 points, UAB is 11-10.
- The Lady Raiders average 5.2 more points per game (73.5) than the Blazers allow (68.3).
- Middle Tennessee is 13-1 when scoring more than 68.3 points.
- Middle Tennessee is 17-3 when it gives up fewer than 72.8 points.
- The Lady Raiders are making 39.4% of their shots from the field, 12% lower than the Blazers concede to opponents (51.4%).
UAB Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/2/2023
|@ Florida Atlantic
|L 80-75
|FAU Arena
|2/4/2023
|@ Florida International
|L 84-81
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|2/9/2023
|North Texas
|W 61-52
|Bartow Arena
|2/11/2023
|@ Middle Tennessee
|-
|Murphy Athletic Center
|2/16/2023
|UTEP
|-
|Bartow Arena
|2/18/2023
|UTSA
|-
|Bartow Arena
