Troy vs. UL Monroe Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest between the Troy Trojans (15-9) and UL Monroe Warhawks (7-17) matching up at Fant-Ewing Coliseum has a projected final score of 81-56 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Troy, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET on February 11.
The Trojans head into this matchup following a 98-92 loss to Arkansas State on Thursday.
Troy vs. UL Monroe Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana
Troy vs. UL Monroe Score Prediction
- Prediction: Troy 81, UL Monroe 56
Troy Schedule Analysis
- The Trojans took down the BYU Cougars (No. 12 in our computer rankings) in a 68-62 win on November 19 -- their signature win of the season.
Troy 2022-23 Best Wins
- 79-73 at home over Mercer (No. 104) on December 10
- 85-78 at home over Louisiana (No. 128) on January 14
- 81-80 on the road over Louisiana (No. 128) on February 4
- 87-77 on the road over Marshall (No. 165) on January 19
- 100-77 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 191) on January 28
Troy Performance Insights
- The Trojans' +147 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 83.3 points per game (fifth in college basketball) while giving up 77.2 per outing (355th in college basketball).
- Troy scores more in conference action (84.5 points per game) than overall (83.3).
- At home the Trojans are putting up 89.7 points per game, 9.4 more than they are averaging on the road (80.3).
- Troy is giving up fewer points at home (75.4 per game) than away (79.2).
- The Trojans have played better offensively in their past 10 games, compiling 86.2 points per contest, 2.9 more than their season average of 83.3.
