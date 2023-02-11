When the Troy Trojans (15-11, 7-6 Sun Belt) and Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (20-5, 10-3 Sun Belt) square off at Trojan Arena on Saturday at 5:00 PM ET, Nelson Phillips and Jordan Brown will be two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on ESPN+.

How to Watch Troy vs. Louisiana

Game Day: Saturday, February 11

Saturday, February 11 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Arena: Trojan Arena

Trojan Arena Location: Troy, Alabama

TV: ESPN+

Troy's Last Game

Troy won its previous game against the South Alabama, 61-57, on Thursday. Phillips led the way with 16 points, plus three rebounds and zero assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nelson Phillips 16 3 0 4 0 1 Kieffer Punter 12 4 0 1 0 1 Aamer Muhammad 11 5 1 1 1 2

Troy Players to Watch

Zay Williams posts a team-high 6.6 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 11.6 points and 1.2 assists, shooting 53.7% from the floor.

Phillips is averaging 9.4 points, 1.8 assists and 5.2 rebounds per contest.

Aamer Muhammad is tops on the Trojans at 2.6 assists per contest, while also posting 1.8 rebounds and 10.8 points.

Kieffer Punter is averaging 9.1 points, 1.8 assists and 3.7 rebounds per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)