Saturday's game features the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (14-11) and the South Alabama Jaguars (6-18) squaring off at Mitchell Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 71-56 victory for heavily favored Louisiana according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on February 11.

In their last time out, the Jaguars won on Thursday 72-62 against UL Monroe.

South Alabama vs. Louisiana Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama

South Alabama vs. Louisiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisiana 71, South Alabama 56

South Alabama Schedule Analysis

The Jaguars' signature win this season came against the Texas State Bobcats, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 234) in our computer rankings. The Jaguars brought home the 45-43 win at home on January 21.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, South Alabama is 0-7 (.000%) -- tied for the second-most defeats.

South Alabama has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (nine).

South Alabama 2022-23 Best Wins

68-60 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 342) on December 20

74-73 on the road over Nicholls (No. 344) on December 14

72-62 at home over UL Monroe (No. 347) on February 9

62-52 at home over Florida A&M (No. 354) on November 27

South Alabama Performance Insights