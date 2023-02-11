Saturday's contest features the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (13-10) and the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (13-12) facing off at Pete Mathews Coliseum in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 71-58 victory for heavily favored Jacksonville State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on February 11.

In their last matchup on Thursday, the Gamecocks earned a 59-54 win over Bellarmine.

Jacksonville State vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama

Jacksonville State vs. Eastern Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Jacksonville State 71, Eastern Kentucky 58

Jacksonville State Schedule Analysis

Against the Campbell Lady Camels on December 21, the Gamecocks captured their signature win of the season, a 59-47 victory.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Jacksonville State is 9-5 (.643%) -- tied for the 41st-most victories.

Jacksonville State 2022-23 Best Wins

75-59 at home over Samford (No. 242) on November 30

71-60 at home over Alabama State (No. 264) on December 14

60-50 at home over North Alabama (No. 267) on January 28

59-51 on the road over Chattanooga (No. 307) on December 29

68-50 over Utah Tech (No. 308) on December 20

Jacksonville State Performance Insights