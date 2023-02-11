Alabama vs. Auburn: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Auburn Tigers (17-7, 7-4 SEC) and the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide (21-3, 11-0 SEC) take the floor in a game with no set line at Neville Arena on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN.
Alabama vs. Auburn Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, February 11, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Where: Auburn, Alabama
- Venue: Neville Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Crimson Tide Betting Records & Stats
- The Crimson Tide have hit the over in 10 of their 21 games with a set total (47.6%).
- Alabama has a 15-6-0 record against the spread this year.
- Alabama's .714 ATS win percentage (15-6-0 ATS record) is higher than Auburn's .524 mark (11-10-0 ATS record) in 2022-23.
Alabama vs. Auburn Over/Under Stats
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Auburn
|72.3
|156
|64.6
|133.3
|139.1
|Alabama
|83.7
|156
|68.7
|133.3
|149.1
Additional Alabama Insights & Trends
- Alabama is 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Crimson Tide have gone over the total four times.
- Alabama has compiled a 9-2-0 record against the spread in conference play this year.
- The Crimson Tide's 83.7 points per game are 19.1 more points than the 64.6 the Tigers allow.
- Alabama has put together a 15-6 ATS record and a 21-3 overall record in games it scores more than 64.6 points.
Auburn vs. Alabama Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Auburn
|11-10-0
|12-9-0
|Alabama
|15-6-0
|10-11-0
Alabama vs. Auburn Home/Away Splits
|Auburn
|Alabama
|11-1
|Home Record
|12-0
|4-5
|Away Record
|7-1
|5-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-2-0
|5-2-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-3-0
|73.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|88.3
|71.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|76.1
|5-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-6-0
|5-2-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|3-5-0
