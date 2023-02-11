Alabama A&M vs. Mississippi Valley State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Saturday's game that pits the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (10-11) versus the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devilettes (2-20) at Harrison HPER Complex has a projected final score of 69-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Alabama A&M. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on February 11.
The Bulldogs took care of business in their most recent game 57-53 against Grambling on Monday.
Alabama A&M vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Harrison HPER Complex in Itta Bena, Mississippi
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Alabama A&M vs. Mississippi Valley State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Alabama A&M 69, Mississippi Valley State 60
Alabama A&M Schedule Analysis
- Against the Southern Lady Jaguars on February 4, the Bulldogs secured their signature win of the season, a 60-50 home victory.
- Alabama A&M has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (10).
Alabama A&M 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-58 at home over UAPB (No. 253) on January 2
- 72-69 at home over Texas Southern (No. 263) on January 21
- 60-46 at home over Alabama State (No. 264) on January 16
- 57-53 at home over Grambling (No. 279) on February 6
- 66-55 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 311) on January 23
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Alabama A&M Performance Insights
- The Bulldogs' -132 scoring differential (being outscored by 6.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 56 points per game (328th in college basketball) while giving up 62.3 per contest (125th in college basketball).
- Alabama A&M scores more in conference play (60.9 points per game) than overall (56).
- At home, the Bulldogs score 62.6 points per game. Away, they average 51.1.
- At home Alabama A&M is giving up 58.3 points per game, seven fewer points than it is on the road (65.3).
- Over their past 10 games, the Bulldogs are posting 60.3 points per game, 4.3 more than their season average (56).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.