Saturday's game that pits the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (10-11) versus the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devilettes (2-20) at Harrison HPER Complex has a projected final score of 69-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Alabama A&M. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on February 11.

The Bulldogs took care of business in their most recent game 57-53 against Grambling on Monday.

Alabama A&M vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Harrison HPER Complex in Itta Bena, Mississippi

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Alabama A&M vs. Mississippi Valley State Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama A&M 69, Mississippi Valley State 60

Alabama A&M Schedule Analysis

Against the Southern Lady Jaguars on February 4, the Bulldogs secured their signature win of the season, a 60-50 home victory.

Alabama A&M has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (10).

Alabama A&M 2022-23 Best Wins

67-58 at home over UAPB (No. 253) on January 2

72-69 at home over Texas Southern (No. 263) on January 21

60-46 at home over Alabama State (No. 264) on January 16

57-53 at home over Grambling (No. 279) on February 6

66-55 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 311) on January 23

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Alabama A&M Performance Insights