The South Carolina Gamecocks (23-0) will try to continue an 11-game road winning run when taking on the Auburn Tigers (13-9) on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Neville Arena, airing at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Auburn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Auburn vs. South Carolina Scoring Comparison

The Gamecocks put up an average of 82.2 points per game, 17.2 more points than the 65 the Tigers give up to opponents.

South Carolina has a 20-0 record when allowing fewer than 69 points.

South Carolina is 20-0 when it scores more than 65 points.

The 69 points per game the Tigers average are 20.7 more points than the Gamecocks allow (48.3).

Auburn is 13-7 when scoring more than 48.3 points.

Auburn is 13-5 when it gives up fewer than 82.2 points.

This year the Tigers are shooting 35.9% from the field, 6% higher than the Gamecocks give up.

The Gamecocks make 46.7% of their shots from the field, 7.9% lower than the Tigers' defensive field-goal percentage.

