Thursday's contest between the South Carolina Gamecocks (23-0) and the Auburn Tigers (13-9) at Neville Arena should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-48, with heavily favored South Carolina taking home the win. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on February 9.

The Tigers enter this contest on the heels of a 54-51 loss to Arkansas on Sunday.

Auburn vs. South Carolina Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Auburn vs. South Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 77, Auburn 48

Auburn Schedule Analysis

The Tigers took down the UCF Knights (No. 9 in our computer rankings) in an 86-46 win on December 3 -- their signature victory of the season.

The Tigers have tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (three), but also have tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 1 losses (five).

Auburn has four losses to Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 24th-most in the country.

Auburn 2022-23 Best Wins

77-76 at home over Ole Miss (No. 26) on January 22

71-68 on the road over Kentucky (No. 34) on January 26

66-55 at home over Florida (No. 49) on January 30

74-73 over Colorado State (No. 110) on November 26

81-41 at home over Louisiana (No. 128) on December 11

Auburn Performance Insights