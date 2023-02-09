Thursday's game between the Kentucky Wildcats (10-12) and Alabama Crimson Tide (17-6) squaring off at Memorial Coliseum has a projected final score of 74-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Kentucky, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on February 9.

The Crimson Tide are coming off of a 76-69 victory over Missouri in their most recent outing on Sunday.

Alabama vs. Kentucky Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Alabama vs. Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Kentucky 74, Alabama 64

Alabama Schedule Analysis

The Crimson Tide claimed their signature win of the season on January 15, when they claimed a 63-58 victory over the Ole Miss Rebels, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 26), according to our computer rankings.

The Crimson Tide have four Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 25th-most in the country. But they also have five Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 41st-most.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Alabama is 4-1 (.800%) -- tied for the 23rd-most wins.

Alabama 2022-23 Best Wins

56-53 at home over Georgia (No. 31) on December 29

69-66 on the road over Arkansas (No. 37) on January 26

72-61 on the road over Tulane (No. 62) on November 10

76-69 on the road over Missouri (No. 64) on February 5

61-46 at home over Texas A&M (No. 67) on January 19

Alabama Performance Insights