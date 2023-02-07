Reed Arena is where the Texas A&M Aggies (16-7, 8-2 SEC) and Auburn Tigers (17-6, 7-3 SEC) will go head to head on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Wade Taylor IV and Johni Broome are players to watch for the Aggies and Tigers, respectively.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on ESPN.

How to Watch Auburn vs. Texas A&M

Game Day: Tuesday, February 7

Tuesday, February 7 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Reed Arena

Reed Arena Location: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas TV: ESPN | Watch live on FuboTV

Auburn's Last Game

In its previous game, Auburn lost to the Tennessee on Saturday, 46-43. Broome scored a team-high 11 points (and chipped in zero assists and nine boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Johni Broome 11 9 0 2 3 0 K.D. Johnson 10 2 0 0 0 0 Wendell Green Jr. 9 7 3 4 0 2

Auburn Players to Watch

Broome is putting up a team-best 8.9 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 13.5 points and 1.2 assists, making 52% of his shots from the field.

Jaylin Williams is posting 10.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, making 45.9% of his shots from the field and 34.8% from beyond the arc, with 1 treys per contest.

The Tigers receive 9.4 points, 5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Allen Flanigan.

Dylan Cardwell gets the Tigers 4.1 points, 4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He also averages 0.4 steals and 1.6 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)