Saturday's game between the Alabama Crimson Tide (19-3, 9-0 SEC) and the LSU Tigers (12-10, 1-8 SEC) at Pete Maravich Assembly Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-65, with the heavily favored Crimson Tide securing the victory. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on February 4.

Based on our computer prediction, Alabama is projected to cover the spread (12.5) against LSU. The two teams are projected to come in below the 148.5 over/under.

Alabama vs. LSU Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, February 4, 2023

Saturday, February 4, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Where: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Pete Maravich Assembly Center Line: Alabama -12.5

Alabama -12.5 Point Total: 148.5

Alabama vs. LSU Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 78, LSU 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Alabama vs. LSU

Pick ATS: Alabama (-12.5)



Alabama (-12.5) Pick OU: Under (148.5)



Alabama has gone 14-5-0 against the spread, while LSU's ATS record this season is 6-13-0. A total of nine out of the Crimson Tide's games this season have gone over the point total, and eight of the Tigers' games have gone over. The teams combine to score 150.3 points per game, 1.8 more points than this matchup's total. In the past 10 contests, Alabama is 8-2 against the spread and 9-1 overall while LSU has gone 2-8 against the spread and 1-9 overall.

Alabama Performance Insights

The Crimson Tide have a +322 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14.6 points per game. They're putting up 83.3 points per game to rank seventh in college basketball and are giving up 68.7 per contest to rank 161st in college basketball.

Alabama wins the rebound battle by 7.8 boards on average. It records 41.7 rebounds per game, which ranks first in college basketball, while its opponents grab 33.9 per outing.

Alabama makes 10.2 three-pointers per game (eighth-most in college basketball) while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc (172nd in college basketball). It is making 4.9 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 5.3 per game while shooting 26.1%.

The Crimson Tide average 96.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (96th in college basketball), and allow 79.7 points per 100 possessions (seventh in college basketball).

Alabama has committed 14.2 turnovers per game (324th in college basketball play), 2.2 more than the 12 it forces on average (209th in college basketball).

