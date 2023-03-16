The Auburn Tigers (20-12) currently rank 30th among all college basketball teams in terms of their odds to win the championship at the end of the 2022-23 season, at +10000 on the moneyline.

The Tigers are against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the First Round. Gametime is scheduled for 6:50 PM ET on Thursday, March 16. Auburn is favored by 1.5 points in this game. Bookmakers have set the point total at 151.5.

Auburn NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +10000 30th Bet $100 to win $10000 Pre-Tournament +10000 29th Bet $100 to win $10000 Pre-New Year +5000 21st Bet $100 to win $5000 Preseason +5000 19th Bet $100 to win $5000

Auburn Team Stats

Auburn outscores opponents by 5.6 points per game (scoring 72.7 per game to rank 154th in college basketball while giving up 67.1 per outing to rank 89th in college basketball) and has a +181 scoring differential overall.

Auburn has a 20-5 record in games it was listed as favorites, and a winless 0-7 record in games it was listed as the underdog.

In one-possession games, the Tigers are 0-1. They also have failed to win a game decided by six points or fewer (0-1).

When favored by more than three points this season, Auburn is 17-2. Meanwhile, it has put up a 3-3 record when favored by three points or fewer.

Auburn Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 3-11 | Q2 Record: 5-0 | Q3 Record: 8-1 | Q4 Record: 4-0

3-11 | 5-0 | 8-1 | 4-0 Auburn has tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (three), but also has tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 1 losses (11).

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Auburn is 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 30th-most victories.

Auburn has tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (eight).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Auburn Players

Johni Broome leads the Tigers in points and rebounds. He averages 14.0 points per game while adding 8.4 rebounds.

Wendell Green Jr. paces the squad with 4.2 assists per game.

The Tigers are led by Green from long distance. He hits 1.3 shots from deep per game.

Auburn's blocks leader is Broome, who collects 2.3 per game. Green leads the team by averaging 1.7 steals a game.

