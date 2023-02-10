The Alabama Crimson Tide (21-3) currently have the third-best odds in all of college basketball to win the championship at the end of the 2022-23 season, at +900 on the moneyline.

Check out the latest futures and game odds for Alabama and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

The Crimson Tide are set to square off against the Auburn Tigers in a road tilt on Saturday, February 11. This bout tips off at 2:00 PM ET. There are no odds set yet for this game.

Alabama NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +900 3rd Bet $100 to win $900 Pre-New Year +2500 14th Bet $100 to win $2500 Preseason +4000 17th Bet $100 to win $4000

Get the best new user offer at BetMGM using our link.

Alabama Team Stats

Alabama is outscoring opponents by 15.0 points per game with a +360 scoring differential overall. It puts up 83.7 points per game (seventh in college basketball) and allows 68.7 per outing (158th in college basketball).

The Crimson Tide are 12-0 at home, 7-1 on the road and 2-2 in neutral-site games this year.

Alabama is 19-3 when playing as favorites, and has won each time (2-0) it has been listed as underdogs.

The Crimson Tide are undefeated in one-possession games (3-0) and games decided by two possessions or less (4-0).

While Alabama has won two games this season when favored by three or fewer points (2-2), it is 17-1 when favored by three or more points.

Alabama Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 6-3 | Q2 Record: 7-0 | Q3 Record: 6-0 | Q3 Record: 2-0

6-3 | 7-0 | 6-0 | 2-0 Against Quadrant 1 opponents, Alabama is 6-3 (.667%) -- tied for the 10th-most victories.

Alabama has seven wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, the most in Division 1.

Alabama has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (six).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Watch the college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV.

Best Alabama Players

Brandon Miller leads the Crimson Tide in scoring (19.0 points per game) and rebounding (8.3 rebounds per game).

The squad is led in assists by Jahvon Quinerly's 3.6 per game.

Miller is the top three-point shooter for the Crimson Tide, hitting 3.2 per contest.

Mark Sears leads the team with 1.4 steals per game. Charles Bediako collects 1.6 blocks a game to pace Alabama.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.