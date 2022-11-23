Hundreds of websites claim to be the best gambling sites going - until any reviewer worth their salt takes a little look under the hood.

With weak game offerings and too-good-to-be-true bonuses rampant, having some industry experts around to test them out and read the fine print is a necessity.

That’s where we come in. After our thorough research, we’ve selected Las Atlantis for the quality of their casino games and the massive welcome bonus - but that’s just the beginning.

Let’s take a deeper look at our best online gambling sites.

Best Gambling Sites

1. Las Atlantis – Best Online Gambling Site Overall

Pros

Impressive selection of quality casino games

Wide variety of banking options

Juicy welcome bonus of up to $14,000

Accepts crypto payments

Cons

No online sports betting

Featuring an underwater Sin City theme, Las Atlantis is a fun-filled betting site that gives you a glimpse of Las Vegas in all its glory. The platform comes packed with numerous games, one of the biggest bonuses ever, and a stunning interface that stands out from the crowd.

Selection: 4.2/5

When it comes to its games offering, Las Atlantis focuses more on quality than quantity.

The game selection includes the likes of slots, table games, and specialty titles. As expected, slots take the lion's share of the games library with over 200 exciting titles to play.

You can try out ancient themes like Achilles, Ancient Gods, Panda, or take your turn on classic titles like Starburst. In the table games section, you’ll find regular gambling site titles including the likes of blackjack, poker, and roulette.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.9/5

Las Atlantis doesn't disappoint when it comes to bonus deals and promos. In fact, it goes all the way to spoil new and regular players with offers that will leave them begging for more.

The fun gets started with the welcome bonus. The casino allows you to redeem a 280% match, arguably the best percentage going, on a maximum of $1000. Then they allow you to redeem it four more times, for a total potential welcome package of $14,000.

Even better? The 35x playthrough is one of the lowest online.

As for existing players, they also get a fair share of bonus offers to claim. This includes an up to 165% slots bonus, a 170% new game bonus, and various free spins offers.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.4/5

Though Las Atlantis Casino offers a stunning real money gambling site experience for mobiles, it fails to provide a native mobile app for Android or iOS users.

But make no mistake, its mobile-optimized website is seamless in its use. We found no lag on their full casino menu across various devices, tablets included.

Banking: 4.5/5

Banking at Las Atlantis is simple and efficient though we would have preferred more options. Still, the available options are more than enough for the average player. The casino supports Visa, MasterCard, and crypto payments like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin.

Other payment methods like Flexipin and Neosurf are also available for deposits. There are no popular e-wallets, which could be a bummer for some players.

Withdrawals take between 1 - 4 business days.

Click here to get started at Las Atlantis

2. Wild Casino – Best Online Gambling Site for Live Dealer Games

Pros

Multiple crypto options

Massive 250% deposit bonus

Zero processing fees

Diverse live dealer games

Cons

No online sports betting

No demo play

Founded in 2017, Wild Casino is a top gambling site created for players looking for slick, simplistic online gaming. From eye-catching bonuses to diverse payment methods, the casino has all the right features in place for a solid betting experience.

Selection: 4.2/5

Wild Casino doesn’t offer a huge variety of games for players on its platform. Presently, the games selection is pegged at around 300 titles provided by top software developers like Betsoft and Nucleus Gaming.

Though small, the online gambling library manages to squeeze in multiple variants of slots, blackjack, table games, video poker, and live games.

You can start your gaming sessions with 3D slots like Kraken Deep Wins and Fruity Way or make your choice of blackjack, roulette, and poker variants.

Bonus & Rewards: 4.8/5

Wild Casino is one of those operators that know the value of a customer and throw in the right offers to keep them happy. Welcome bonuses for fiat players are as large as $5,000 spread over five different deposits.

Again, the 35x rollover here is one of the best in the business.

If crypto is your way you're also in luck. Wild Casino offers up to $9,000 in bonuses for crypto players, albeit with a slightly higher 45x rollover.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.5/5

Another area where Wild Casino shines is in its mobile platform. The casino gives players access to all its games including its live dealer titles on iOS and Android devices.

There is no mobile app, so you can save some memory space on your device and still enjoy a full selection of games

Banking: 4.5/5

Wild Casino offers traditional banking methods including crypto options to suit player needs. You can choose between popular options like Visa, MasterCard, Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum, Litecoin, Stellar, bank check, or money order.

You can also expect to be cashed out within 24 hours using crypto.

Do keep in mind though that credit and debit cards cannot be withdrawn back to, so fiat cashouts will need to be done via bank wire, check, or money order - which do have high minimums of $500.

Click here to get started at Wild Casino

3. Café Casino – Best Bonuses of any Online Gambling Site

Pros

High-quality casino games

Up to $2,500 bonus offer

Compatible with both desktop and mobile devices

24/7 customer support

Cons

Popular e-wallets not supported

Limited live dealer games

Like a cup of freshly brewed coffee, Cafe Casino is hot and will get your heart pumped as you take a stroll through the game selection. The casino offers a ton of features including some of the biggest bonuses in the industry.

Selection: 4.5/5

Cafe Casino packs in a decent online casino game library. There are over 300 titles to play with several new games added once in a while.

The casino's games come from big names like Rival and Real Time Gaming. Slot games include traditional three-reel slots including five-reel slots machines featuring stunning animations.

There are also a good number of table games with several variants of blackjack, poker, roulette, poker, and craps.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.9/5

Cafe Casino has one of the biggest bonus packages going.

As a new real money player on the site, you’ll receive a 350% welcome bonus up to a max of $2,500 for deposits made with Bitcoin. If you prefer to use a credit card, you’ll receive a 250% bonus package of up to $1,500.

For regular players, Cafe Casino offers a loyalty program called Perks. Players will get offers like 10% daily cash back, massive weekly bonuses, and weekly prize draws.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.5/5

Cafe Casino offers a fully-optimized mobile gaming site compatible with smartphones and tablets, whether you’re using iOS or Android.

The mobile site easily adapts to your phone screen size, thereby allowing for hassle-free gaming. We found the full menu to be not only functional but also seamless and quick across various platforms.

Banking: 4.3/5

When it comes to deposits and withdrawals, Cafe Casino offers 9 banking options for players to use. This includes the likes of Visa, MasterCard, American Express, and several crypto payment options like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Bitcoin Cash.

Deposits are processed instantly while withdrawals can take up to 48 hours. For all online casino payments, there’s a minimum limit of $20.

Click here to get started at Cafe Casino

4. Super Slots - Best Gambling Site for Slots

Pros

High quality slots games

Over 15 banking methods

24/7 customer support

Regular bonuses and promotions

Cons

No mobile app

Lacks a phone support option

Launched in 2020, Super Slots is a brand-new betting site that features an impressive selection of real money slots, table games, and poker. There are also diverse bonus offers that’ll keep your bankroll topped up during those inevitable downswings.

Selection: 4.3/5

With a brand like Super Slots, you will expect a more robust selection of slot titles compared to other gambling sites. However, the games library has a count of around 300 slot titles. They come from developers like BetSoft, Rival Gaming, Visionary iGaming, and more.

Though it seems more like a slot-focused casino, there are also table games available for instant play. You will find different variants of roulette, blackjack, poker, craps, and baccarat to choose from.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.9/5

There is a fantastic $6,000 welcome bonus for new customers on their first six deposits. The first deposit offers a 250% bonus of up to $1,000 while the remaining five deposits offer a 100% boost of up to $1000.

If you're all for crypto, then there are even better offers. Make your first deposit with any of the crypto options and you get a 400% match-up bonus of up to $4,000.

The higher your first deposit, the more bonuses will be offered. With a first deposit of $50, you could get 50 free spins in Wild Cherry Blast added to your bonus.

There are also tons of other bonuses for regular players including a 10% weekly rebate, monthly prizes, game of the week, VIP reload, and jackpot offers.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.5/5

Like many best online gambling sites, Super Slots doesn't offer a native mobile app so you don't have to download anything to play its games on your mobile device.

The mobile-responsive website it offers can be accessed via your mobile browser on iOS and Android devices. On mobile, you get to access all its game offerings in every category.

Banking: 4.5/5

Expect a slightly bigger emphasis on crypto payment options with this gambling site. Here, you’ll find the likes of Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, USD Coin, Litecoin, and Ripple.

You can also make your deposits via Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Discover, bank check, and bank wire.

Expect crypto cashouts to take a maximum of 48 hours, though the only fiat options (checks, money order, or bank wire) take up to 15 business days.

Click here to get started at Super Slots

5. Slots Empire – Best Gambling Site for Jackpots

Pros

Fast payouts

Outstanding graphics

Huge jackpot offers

Mobile-friendly

Cons

No live chat option

With a theme that takes you back to the glory days of Roman heroes and gold, Slots Empire is one of the easier online casinos on the eyes. The casino mixes excellent graphics with a decent gaming library to keep players engaged.

Selection: 4.5/5

Slots Empire is big on slots which is to be expected. However, slots aren't all there is to this casino. Scrolling through its online gambling library, you will find table games like roulette, blackjack, and craps plus tons of variations of video poker and bingo.

Video slots come in large numbers, but the huge seven-figure progressive slots jackpots are the most eye-catching offer in the slot section.

You might want to consider the likes of Aztec’s Millions, where prizes can climb as high as $4,000,000.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.2/5

Bonuses are not one of Slots Empires' strengths, but it does have a few interesting offers for players. For now, the most exciting offer is the 24/7 bonus.

The bonus offers you 100% for $30, 120% for $75, or 150% for $150 deposits.

As for new players, there’s a 245% deposit bonus including 55 free spins on Caesar's Empire. Like most of the gambling sites here, the bonuses carry a nice 35x rollover.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.5/5

These days, gambling sites don’t even need a mobile app. Lots of casinos put effort into developing mobile-friendly gambling sites that are fully compatible with mobile devices. Slots Empire is one of those casinos.

The mobile platform allows you to perform all your regular gaming activities. We had no issues with either iOS or Android devices.

Banking: 4.3/5

As with many new casinos, crypto gets most of the attention when it comes to payment options. Slots Empire allows players on the site to make deposits and withdrawals via Visa, MasterCard, Neosurf, BankWire, and crypto options like Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum.

Unlike some of our other best online gambling sites, Slots Empire does cash out credit and debit cards - and quite fast at just 3-4 business days.

You can also expect the typical Bitcoin withdrawal to take just 24 hours, which is much faster than most gambling sites we’ve reviewed.

Click here to get started at Slots Empire

6. El Royale – Best Gambling Site for Mobile

Pros

Instant online gambling payouts

Zero fees on withdrawals

Phone and live chat support

Diverse live dealer games

Cons

Limited table game selection

No online sports betting

El Royale Casino is one of those few top online gambling sites that treat their customers like royalty. As a new or existing player, El Royale Casino offers you a steady supply of bonuses and promotions whether you’re new or years into your journey on the site.

Selection: 4.1/5

When it comes to online casino games, El Royale Casino is all about quality. That means you get a small yet impressive game library featuring titles with tons of in-game bonuses and immersive gameplay.

There are around 200 slots to choose from, all coming from Real Time Gaming. Slots are categorized based on their themes and features.

The table games section is just as impressive. From roulette, blackjack, and poker to the best variants of video poker, there is always something fun to play at El Royale Casino.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.9/5

El Royale Casino offers a wide selection of welcome bonuses to get new players started on the site. The bonus packages include a 250% welcome bonus plus 40 free spins on Bubble Bubble 2.

Regular players also get their fair share of bonuses with deposit bonuses and free spins rewarded on top slots. Our favorite was the 270% slots bonus with 60 free spins on top.

Each bonus has a reasonable 35x playthrough, lower than average for online gambling sites.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.5/5

El Royale offers a mobile gambling site in place of a native mobile app.

While some players deem a mobile app to be a better offer, the experience on the mobile platform is quite impressive. You get to play all the casino games available on the desktop version, allowing for seamless gaming on the go.

Banking: 4.2/5

As with most gambling sites, banking with El Royale is pretty easy as deposits are credited instantly.

Funding your account can be done with a variety of options like Visa, MasterCard, Neosurf, Flexepin, and crypto options like Bitcoin and Litecoin.

Withdrawal options are more limited giving you only Visa, MasterCard, Bank Wire, and Bitcoin with processing times from 1 - 5 business days.

We’re not fans of the $150 withdrawal minimum though, so small bankroll players may want to keep looking at other top gambling sites, like mBit for example.

Click here to get started at El Royale

7. mBit Casino – Best Gambling Site for Crypto Users

Pros

Bitcoin focused bonuses

Mobile optimized casino

Fast payouts

Massive game library

Cons

Limited payment options

No online sportsbook

mBit Casino prides itself as one of the best Bitcoin casinos, and we’re inclined to agree due to their thousands of high-quality slots, unique promotions, and race giveaways that give casino players a shot at free crypto.

Selection: 4.9/5

Game selection is one of the areas in which mBit Casino excels. The site offers players over 3,000 casino games, many of which are rarely seen in other casinos. If you're tired of playing the same titles and you’re up for something fresh, this is the pick.

We advise that you kickstart your gambling session with titles like Majestic King, Wolf Fang, Wild Pepper, or Book of Spells. If you want to play roulette, casino poker, blackjack, and baccarat, they’re also all well-represented in the table games section.

If you’re looking for more realism while you gamble online, you can also try out the live casino section.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.7/5

As a new player on the site, mBit welcomes you with a decent 110% match up bonus of up to 1 BTC. In all, the total welcome package can be worth 5 BTC before all is said and done.

This also comes with an extra 300 free spins on your first real money deposit.

We also love their slot races. Being able to participate every 3 hours and be in the mix for free Bitcoin (not to mention 1000’s of spins) is something you don’t see often at online betting sites.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.5/5

For players that prefer online gambling on mobile, the only way to do so is to access the website via your mobile browser. The mobile platform is compatible with Android, Windows, and iOS devices, however, you won't be able to access the live dealer section on mobile.

Banking: 4.5/5

mBit is one of the few crypto-only gambling sites, so its banking options are limited to the most popular cryptocurrencies. You can make your deposits and withdrawals via BTC, ETH, BCH, LTC, DOGE, and USDT coins.

The real plus here though? The average cashout is done and dusted in less than 10 minutes, so you can gamble online without worrying if potential winnings are hitting your pocket or not.

Click here to get started at mBit

Ranking the Best Online Gambling Sites

Game Collection: Real money gambling online should be where quantity and quality go hand-in-hand. To ensure a satisfactory online gambling experience, we only consider platforms with an extensive selection of online casino games from leading developers in the industry.

Bonus offerings: There is nothing that brings smiles to the faces of casino lovers more than a bonus. That's why we have our eyes out for the casinos that are not only generous, but offer fair rollovers as well. We’re also on the lookout for free spins, reload bonuses, and more.

Available payment options: The more banking options available at gambling sites, the higher our rankings. We also ensure that the offered banking methods are tested, trusted, and safe. Furthermore, we’re giving higher ranks to legal online gambling sites that offer fast payouts.

Mobile compatibility: As online gambling continues to grow, mobile compatibility has become a main priority for most players. For this reason, we have made it a criterion when ranking the best online gambling sites available. All our recommended platforms must either provide a mobile-friendly website or a downloadable mobile app for android and iOS users.

Guide to Online Gambling

Is online gambling safe?

Yes. Most real money online casinos are completely safe to play at. That said, when looking for an online casino, check for licensing info that shows that the casino is well-regulated and audited by third parties. All the ones on our list pass this criteria test.

That said, outside of this list, when in doubt consult your local online gambling laws to see if the online gambling websites you’ve signed up at are legit.

What kind of games do online gambling sites offer?

Online casinos offer every kind of casino game you will find at land-based casinos. You will find slots, table games, and live dealer games. Table game offers include roulette, blackjack, craps, poker, baccarat, and many more.

There could also be tons of specialty games like keno including scratch card games that are rarely seen at land-based casinos.

Do real money online gambling sites offer a mobile app?

Some do, while others simply offer a mobile website. A mobile app might offer a more personalized online gambling experience, however, you might not be able to access all the online casino games and offers from the casino when you go through a mobile app.

Mobile gambling websites, on the other hand, are better optimized for mobile gaming, giving you complete access without requiring you to download anything.

All you have to do is go through your mobile browser.

What should I consider when choosing an online gambling site?

The factors that are most important when choosing an online gambling site will differ from player to player. This depends on your personal preferences.

Regardless, you should ensure the site holds a valid license, offers high-quality games, and has the right banking options for your needs. Customer service and user experience are also two other important things when choosing an online gambling site.

Is online gambling fair?

Yes. As long as you gamble online at a reputable casino, you will find that the games are extremely fair. This is due to heavy regulation and the use of Random Number Generator (RNG) software which means the games can't be rigged by the casino and is fair for every player.

Top Best Gambling Sites for Real Money: Comparison

We’ll be honest, that was a lot. That’s why we’re going to simplify things a bit with a quick summary of some of the benefits of our top 5 online gambling sites:

Las Atlantis: This is a slick, user-friendly online casino with quality casino games made by top providers. New players can grab a 280% bonus up to $14,000 over their first four deposits.

Wild Casino: A 250% bonus of up to $5,000 awaits new players, which can put the money to good use on hundreds of slot games, as well as one of the smoothest live dealer casinos.

Cafe Casino: If you’re looking for a huge percentage match then the 350% bonus up to $2,500 for crypto deposits is one of the biggest online. Fiat players still get 250% up to $1500.

Super Slots: There’s a handy 10% cash back bonus for regular players here, which especially comes in handy in their deep table games (especially blackjack) menu.

Slots Empire: Consistent players find a great home here with one of the best 24/7 reload bonuses in the business. It also has one of the better progressive jackpot menus going.

How To Get Started at the Best Gambling Sites

It’s not a given that signing up to real money gambling sites is a breeze.

For this reason, we’ll be featuring our top gambling site Las Atlantis for a quick sign-up walk-through. This way, you can have a real money account up and running in a flash.

1. Create a New Account

Visit the Las Atlantis website.

You’ll find the welcome bonus right at the center of the screen. Click the pink ‘claim now’ button, create a username and password, and enter your email address.

Enter your personal information and click the pink ‘complete’ button.

2. Verify Your Email

Las Atlantis will send you an email - make sure it hasn’t been sent to your spam box.

Open the email and follow the instructions to verify your email.

3. Log in and Deposit

If you’re not automatically logged in after clicking the link, do so with your chosen details. Click the ‘banking’ section and follow the instructions to deposit with your payment method of choice.

Insert the code LASATLANTIS to grab a 280% first deposit bonus.

You’re ready to gamble online for real money at one of the top gambling sites in the world!

Still Looking for the Best Gambling Sites?

As we’ve seen, the best online gambling sites are places where the bonus offers are juicy, the game options are of top quality., and deposits and withdrawals are a breeze.

We stand by Las Atlantis as our top choice using these benchmarks.

That said, each of our online gambling sites has something unique to offer depending on your preferences as a gambler - whichever you roll with, we urge you to gamble responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 .

The following resources may be helpful as well: