How severe is your runny nose? Take our quiz to find out

By: Robertson, Scott, Dr-Birmingham

What is chronic rhinitis?

Chronic rhinitis results in a persistently runny nose and often postnasal drip, congestion, coughing, itching, and sneezing. While some symptoms may be related to allergies, symptoms from chronic rhinitis may occur all year. This challenging condition can negatively impact your life in countless ways. And trying to find an effective treatment can be frustrating. Like many, you may manage your symptoms using medications and sprays. Unfortunately, these treatments only provide temporary relief. It’s only when the root cause of your rhinitis is addressed that you can expect to find real, lasting relief.

Symptoms of chronic rhinitis include:

Persistently runny nose

Post-nasal drip

Nasal congestion

Itching and sneezing

RhinAer® Procedure

Lasting relief is possible without surgery

If your nose is always runny, you may be one of the millions of people living with chronic rhinitis. Until now, treatment often meant managing symptoms with medications and sprays.For many patients, these symptoms may be caused by abnormal signals in the nose. Now, your physician can offer you the RhinAer® procedure to disrupt these signals and provide lasting relief without surgery. The RhinAer® procedure is clinically demonstrated to improve symptoms in 96% of patients.¹ Patients typically return to normal activity on the same day.

Lasting Relief: Clinically proven to provide lasting relief of symptoms including runny nose, post-nasal drip, and chronic cough.¹

Non-invasive solution: Minimal discomfort, no incisions, and can be performed in our office.

Live better: Clinical studies show that patients treated with the RhinAer® procedure reported significant improvements in their symptoms and quality of life.¹

