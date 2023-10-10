Truleo Releases Body Camera Video Analysis Environment for Public Safety Research

Goal: to facilitate creation and dissemination of evidence-based research

CHICAGO, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Truleo , the leading automated body camera review and analysis technology company for law enforcement, today announced that it has launched a body camera video analysis environment for public safety research. This environment is designed to bring about positive and evidence-informed changes and improvements to policing nationwide and comes as Truleo announces a contract with RTI International, a nonprofit research institute.

RTI will use the new research environment in a pilot effort to analyze interactions between community supervision officers and individuals on probation or parole.

Truleo's no-code environment contains a library of supported labels and thousands of hours of publicly available body camera videos that have already been transcribed and diarized and includes a data tagging tool for custom label development. Researchers can choose to work with the public videos to become familiar with the technology and then securely connect Truleo to a private database of videos to accomplish their research goals.

A large quantity of body camera videos that would typically take a researcher months to years to watch can now be transcribed and structured by Truleo in less than a day, greatly reducing the time required for data cleaning and normalization and instead enhancing the time researchers can spend exploring the most valuable dimensions of the data sets.

This partnership with RTI marks the first time Truleo's technology will be used to analyze interactions between community supervision officers and individuals on supervision. RTI has secured 16,000 hours of body camera data and will use the Truleo transcription and data labeling environment to explore the interactions with individuals currently under supervision.

"This environment is tableau for body camera videos," said Truleo CEO and co-founder Anthony Tassone. "I'm proud that we can provide our platform to the RTI team so they can easily explore body cam videos and apply their specific knowledge and expertise to the public safety problems they are most passionate about working to solve."

Truleo's technology separates the speaker's audio and transcribes it and then automatically labels the events taking place. In this environment, researchers will be able to use existing labels built into Truleo's software or create their own labels to discover new insights designed to enhance public safety and can leverage their own data for a nominal processing fee.

"We are excited to use Truleo to unlock thousands of hours of videos," said Pamela Lattimore, Ph.D., principal scientist for RTI's justice practice area and a former professor at the University of South Carolina. "Our hope is that through this analysis we may improve supervision outcomes for individuals and agencies."

At the beginning of the summer, Truleo announced its partnership with researchers from Clemson University and the University of South Carolina to study the effectiveness of Truleo's police professionalism algorithm and the changes it can make for law enforcement officers.

Truleo wants to create a community of like-minded scientists to create evidence-based solutions to policing. If you are interested contact us info@truleo.co

About Truleo

Truleo analyzes police body camera videos using artificial intelligence to help promote police professionalism. Truleo partnered with FBI National Academy alumni to build models that detect critical events and deconstruct officers' language into professionalism metrics to help agencies promote best practices, train new officers, and mitigate risk. To learn more about Truleo's mission to improve trust in the police with body camera analytics, visit www.truleo.co .

View original content:

SOURCE Truleo