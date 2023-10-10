Tania Ortiz Mena Appointed to Board of Directors for U.S. Chamber of Commerce's U.S.-Japan Business Council

HOUSTON, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra Infrastructure, a subsidiary of Sempra (NYSE: SRE) (BMV: SRE), today announced that its president, Tania Ortiz Mena, has been appointed to the Board of Directors for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's U.S.-Japan Business Council (USJBC). She will also be the U.S. co-chair of the Energy and Infrastructure Working Group.

"Given Japan's heavy dependence on imported energy, the U.S.-Japan Business Council has shown great initiative in recognizing the value of energy to national security and its economic development," said Tania Ortiz Mena, president of Sempra Infrastructure. "We are thrilled to help strengthen the Council's work with our company's deep experience, high-performing talent and versatility across sectors to help enable continued U.S.-Japan energy security cooperation and a cleaner energy future."

Ortiz Mena's appointment comes after Sempra Infrastructure recently announced a non-binding agreement to participate in the evaluation of a proposed project to produce e-natural gas with a leading Japanese consortium. If developed, the project could be the first link of an international liquified e-natural gas supply chain in the U.S. Gulf Coast region.

Established in 1971, the USJBC is a Washington, D.C.-based association whose mission is to advance U.S. business interests in Japan and promote stronger economic ties between the United States and Japan. It is comprised of leading U.S. companies that place a high priority on doing business in Japan and has a strong institutional relationship with a Japanese counterpart, the Japan-U.S. Business Council (JUBC), comprised of major Japanese companies. Together, the USBJC and JUBC serve as the preeminent private sector voice in the U.S.-Japan commercial relationship. The USJBC operates five sector-specific joint working groups with JUBC focused on digital economy, energy and infrastructure, financial services, healthcare innovation, and travel, tourism, and transportation.

"We are delighted by President Ortiz Mena's appointment to our Board and look forward to working with her to advance our members' work in Japan and promote the U.S. and Japan's mutual energy security and decarbonization efforts," said USJBC Executive Director Tomoko Hosaka Mullaney.

About Sempra Infrastructure

Sempra Infrastructure, headquartered in Houston, is focused on delivering energy for a better world by developing, building and operating, and investing in clean power, energy networks, and LNG and net-zero solutions that are expected to play a crucial role in the energy systems of the future. Through the combined strength of its assets in North America, Sempra Infrastructure is connecting customers across the globe to modern energy infrastructure to source and transport renewables and natural gas, while advancing carbon sequestration and clean hydrogen. For more information about Sempra Infrastructure, please visit: www.SempraInfrastructure.com and X.

