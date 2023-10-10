FORMER STEELERS LINEBACKER RYAN SHAZIER PARTNERS WITH SUGARLOAF ORGANICS TO LAUNCH NEW CBD LINE OF PRODUCTS

Steel City Greats Ryan Shazier CBD Brand Products Are Now Available Online to Help Patients Suffering from Pain, Anxiety, and Sleeplessness.

SUGARLOAF, Pa., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sugarloaf Organics, a hemp cultivation and extraction facility in northeastern Pa., has announced the official launch of Steel City Greats Ryan Shazier CBD brand product line. Partnering with former Steelers linebacker and NFL Pro Bowler Ryan Shazier, Sugarloaf introduced the product line to help consumers nationwide improve their quality of life by managing pain, anxiety, and sleeplessness.

Shazier's miraculous journey after undergoing spinal stabilization surgery two days after being injured while making a tackle during the Dec. 4, 2017, game at the Cincinnati Bengals is well-known among Steelers fans, and indeed throughout the NFL community. What many may not know is that Shazier benefitted from the use of CBD products as he worked to regain his mobility following his injury. CBD is one of the components found in medical marijuana, along with THC, the psychoactive element in marijuana. Cannabidiol or CBD has long been recognized as one of the most beneficial components of the cannabis plant, especially for treating inflammation and pain.

Shazier said his CBD line of products will help more people who may not be able or do not want to consume medical cannabis. "I was looking for a safe, natural alternative to opioid pain medications during my rehabilitation and recovery. CBD is a natural remedy that allowed me to manage the pain through a difficult time in my life. I am excited to be working with Sugarloaf to deliver quality CBD products nationwide to individuals who may benefit from CBD, but who may not be able to consume medical marijuana for any number of reasons," said Shazier.

The Steel City Greats Ryan Shazier CBD brand is initially introducing three formulations, including CBD-CBG tinctures, CBD Gummies, and CBD Menthol Pain Reducing Cream, which is registered with the FDA. All Steel City Greats CBD products are third-party tested for purity, potency, and safety.

"Sugarloaf is proud to partner with Ryan in launching this exciting new brand nationwide. We take great care in cultivating our hemp plants. The CBD oil is then carefully distilled to extract the very purest product. With Ryan supporting our efforts, we know that more individuals will be able to access this natural, organic alternative to help manage pain and insomnia. Whether you are a current or retired athlete, a senior suffering with arthritis, or someone who has trouble getting a good night's sleep, we believe our Steel City Greats CBD products may help you," said John Wolk, Partner.

Steel City Greats Ryan Shazier CBD products can be purchased online at SteelCityGreatsCBD.com. Online purchasing is convenient, available in every state, and products are delivered directly to the provided address. CBD is derived from the hemp plant which is legal in every state. While the hemp plant is related to the marijuana plant, hemp (and CBD oil) does not cause a "high." It can therefore be beneficial for many individuals who do not want to consume medical marijuana.

For more information about Ryan Shazier CBD brand products, visit www.steelcitygreatsCBD.com.

About Sugarloaf Organics

Sugarloaf is a family-owned and operated CBD company based in Sugarloaf, PA. Sugarloaf Organics specializes in bringing responsibly grown hemp biomass and high-quality hemp extracts to the marketplace. Additionally, Sugarloaf Organics provides tolling services for hemp farmers who need their biomass processed into crude oil or distillate as well as companies that are in need of private and white labeling services. Sugarloaf's mission is to bring integrity and health to the hemp industry. The Sugarloaf team strives to set the standard for responsibly produced hemp and hemp extracts by being transparent in practices and meticulous in achieving premium products.

Visit www.sugarloaforganic.com for more information.

FDA Disclosure

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease. Always check with your physician before starting a new dietary supplement program. The cannabidiol (CBD) in Sugarloaf Organics is a natural constituent of industrial hemp plant and grown in the United States of America. Sugarloaf Organics does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US CSA). All products contain less than 0.3% THC. All products are legal in all 50 states.

