Foldable fun for everyone: Introducing the new motorola razr

CHICAGO, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meet the new motorola razr – a device designed for trendsetters who like to stand out from the crowd, and digital minimalists who want to disconnect and remove distractions. The razr is crafted with the same iconic form factor and compact design as the razr+, unfolding into a full sized premium smartphone.

With a price tag lower than any other 5G foldable on the U.S. market, the new razr makes foldable technology accessible to a much broader audience. Plus, with new software that makes users find a better balance between their lifestyle and the way they use technology, unplugging is easier than ever.

Unplug your way

With the introduction of the razr, Motorola is unveiling a new software experience called Moto Unplugged to help users take a break from their smartphone, removing distractions so they can be more present. Gen Z is already establishing its own rules for how, why, and when it engages with technology, especially smartphones. That's why Motorola has created Moto Unplugged. An experience empowering users to take a step back and match their mobile experience with their mindset by allowing them to choose when and how they want to disconnect.

Setup is simple. Users choose essential apps and contacts they still want available. Then whenever they want to unplug, select a time frame and start a digital break. For example, if a user needs to focus during work hours, they could choose to access only their email or Microsoft Teams and not see any other app for a set timeframe. Or, for those looking to disconnect for some personal time, users can choose to limit which social media and messaging apps are accessible and which are temporarily blocked and enjoy a break for however long they choose. That means more quality time with friends & family, more time to focus on the work that matters now, and more time to balance your day-to-day life.

Whatever the motivation may be, Moto Unplugged helps users disconnect and break away from the distractions of their phone.

Iconic flip design with a versatile camera system

The new razr comes with a distinct and comfortable look-and-feel, combining CorningⓇ GorillaⓇ Glass and a premium vegan leather that's easy to grip and open, while being soft to the touch. The device is available in a range of fun, trendsetting colors including Cherry Blossom, Sage Green, Vanilla Cream, and Summer Lilac.

With the new razr, users are able to stand the device on its own at multiple angles thanks to Flex View technology, which offers new ways to interact, capture, and create. Users can angle the device to easily view recipes while cooking, follow an exercise coach online, video chat with friends and more. Or, use the device as a tripod and capture stunning images and videos with hands-free recording.

The new motorola razr also features the highest resolution sensors on any of our foldable devices for both front and rear camera systems. Capture crystal-clear photos and selfies in any light with a 64 MP main camera and OIS, or take everything from breathtaking wide-angle shots to extreme close-ups with a 13MP Ultrawide + Macro Vision lens. Plus, use the 32 MP front camera for high-quality video calls.

Immersive entertainment experience with unbelievable battery life

The razr is complete with a massive 6.9" pOLED display and up to 144Hz refresh rates for seamless scrolling, gaming and switching between tasks. This device also features Dolby Atmos®, so users can enjoy a richer multidimensional audio experience that brings out more depth, clarity, and details from your favorite entertainment when enjoyed over the device's two large stereo speakers or headphones. The new Spatial Sound by Moto also makes sound feel even more immersive and fills the space around the user whether they're listening to music or watching their favorite movie.

And to power this premium entertainment experience, Motorola has also included a long-lasting 4200 mAh battery, not to mention this device supports ultra-fast 30W TurboPower charging and wireless charging (chargers sold separately).

Availability

In the U.S., the new motorola razr 2023 will be available for pre-order on motorola.com and through select carriers and retailers on October 12. The device will be available for sale starting October 19 at T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, AT&T, Xfinity Mobile, USCellular, Boost Infinite, Boost Mobile and Consumer Cellular, with subsequent availability at Cricket Wireless online and in-stores on October 20. The device will also be available universally unlocked at Best Buy, Amazon.com and motorola.com on October 19 at a limited time $100 off launch price of $599.99 (MSRP: $699.99).*

In Canada, the new motorola razr 2023 will be available for pre-order on motorola.ca on October 12. The device will be available for sale on motorola.ca and through select carriers and national retailers on October 19 (MSRP: $999.99).*

*Pricing varies by carrier

