CanariaBio and Hikma announce the signing of distribution and license agreement for oregovomab in MENA Region

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CanariaBio Inc. and Hikma MENA FZE, part of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (Hikma), today announced the signing of distribution and license agreement for oregovomab in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

"We are thrilled to partner with Hikma, a company with a strong presence in the MENA region and a proven track record of successful collaborations," said Michael Na, CEO of CanariaBio.

Oregovomab is being tested in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel for patients with advanced ovarian cancer in the phase 3 FLORA-5 trial. In Phase 2, the addition of oregovomab yielded a median progression-free survival of 41.8 months compared with 12.2 months with standard chemotherapy (HR, 0.46, P=0.0027). The hazard ratio of overall survival was 0.35.

About Oregovomab

Oregovomab is a murine monoclonal antibody direct to the tumor-associated antigen CA125 that stimulates a host cytotoxic immune response against tumor cells expressing CA 125, a biomarker commonly found in ovarian cancer (OC). In a randomized Phase II clinical trial, oregovomab demonstrated a significant improvement in progression-free and overall survival in advanced OC treatment when administered simultaneously with first-line chemotherapy. This promising schedule is currently investigated in a phase III trial.

About Hikma

Hikma MENA FZE, a key subsidiary of the global pharmaceutical leader Hikma, is a prominent provider of branded generic and in-licensed medicines in the MENA region.

Hikma helps put better health within reach every day for millions of people around the world. For more than 45 years, Hikma has been creating high-quality medicines and making them accessible to those in need. Headquartered in the UK, Hikma is a global company with a local presence across North America, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and Europe. Hikma utilizes its unique insight and expertise to transform cutting-edge science into innovative solutions that enhance people's lives. Hikma is deeply committed to its customers and the individuals they serve. By thinking creatively and acting practically, Hikma offers a broad range of both branded and non-branded generic medicines. Together, Hikma's 8,800 colleagues work towards shaping a healthier world that benefits all communities. Hikma stands as a leading licensing partner and, through its venture capital arm, contributes to bringing innovative health technologies to people globally. For more information, please visit: www.hikma.com.

About CanariaBio

CanariaBio Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of innovative cancer biotherapeutics. CanariaBio's technology platform includes a portfolio of tumor antigen-specific monoclonal antibodies targeting CA-125, MUC1, PSA, and Her2/neu. For more information, visit CanariaBio's website at www.canariabio.com.

