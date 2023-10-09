LawCall
ASHFORD TRUST ANNOUNCES DATE AND TIME CHANGE FOR THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

DALLAS, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) ("Ashford Trust" or the "Company") today announced that the Company has changed the scheduled date and start time of its third quarter 2023 earnings conference call. The call was previously scheduled for Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Ashford Trust plans to issue its earnings release for the third quarter after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, and will host a conference call on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. ET.  The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (646) 960-0375. A replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday, November 16, 2023, by dialing (647) 362-9199 and entering the confirmation number, 8812029.

The live broadcast of Ashford Trust's quarterly conference call will be available online at the Company's website, www.ahtreit.com, on Thursday, November 9, 2023, beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET.  The online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for approximately one year.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ashford-trust-announces-date-and-time-change-for-third-quarter-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301950294.html

SOURCE Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.