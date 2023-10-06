Ancient Nutrition Launches World's First Regenerative Organic Certified® Nutritional Supplement Formulas

Coinciding with the theatrical release of the new movie promoting regenerative agriculture, Common Ground.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest film on planetary health, Common Ground , from the director of Kiss the Ground, continues to hit theaters this month. As the message of hope reaches massive audiences, it will leave consumers and brands wanting to take action in support of Regenerative Agriculture. Ancient Nutrition, a leading health and wellness company, simultaneously is introducing the world's first triple-certified nutritional supplement formulas. This revolutionary line encompasses 16 products in the probiotics, herbal functional mushroom categories, achieving Regenerative Organic Certified® (ROC™), USDA Organic, and Non-GMO status. Ancient Nutrition hopes to lead the way for other brands to follow suit, and for consumers to have an option that now supports a movement that goes far beyond organic.

Ancient Nutrition introduces the world's first triple-certified nutritional supplements

Ancient Nutrition's ROC™ product launch sources 95% of the active ingredients from the founder-owned Regenerative Organic Certified® farms in Tennessee and Missouri, promoting soil health, ecosystem restoration, farm worker fairness, and animal welfare.

The company's commitment extends to carbon neutrality, offsetting emissions from production and distribution, as well as diverting oceanbound plastics with its partnership with PlasticBank® . Additionally, Ancient Nutrition has developed the R.A.N.C.H Project SM, focusing on Regenerative Agriculture, Nutrition, and Climate Health.

"The all-encompassing standards of achieving Regenerative Organic Certified® represent the pinnacle of ecologically sound agricultural operations that, if broadly implemented, will take our food supply far beyond organic," said Jordan Rubin, Co-Founder of Ancient Nutrition. "We hope these ROC™ products establish a legacy of health and hope for Ancient Nutrition team members, partners and customers."

Regenerative Agriculture is being widely researched by organizations including the Rodale Institute , and Nutrient Density Alliance to prove out soil health metrics, carbon sequestration and nutrient density.

Ancient Nutrition ROC™ supplements are available through Ancient Nutrition's website, Amazon, Sprouts Farmers Market, Vitamin Shoppe and independent health food stores nationwide.

ABOUT ANCIENT NUTRITION

At Ancient Nutrition, our mission is to transform the health of every individual on the planet with history's most powerful superfoods. Our belief in superfoods goes beyond supplements. We have a responsibility to care for the environment. That's why we are committed to the R.A.N.C.H Project SM, Regenerative Agriculture, Nutrition and Climate Health. Ancient Nutrition relies on organic farms for many ingredients used in their products, including ingredients grown on their founder-owned farms, on over 130-acres in Tennessee and over 4,000 acres in Missouri. For more information and to shop online, visit ancientnutrition.com.

ABOUT REGENERATIVE ORGANIC CERTIFIED®

Regenerative Organic Certified® (ROC) is a revolutionary new certification for food, fiber, and personal care ingredients that assures shoppers that their purchase makes a positive impact at every level: environmentally, ethically, and socially. ROC™ farms and products meet the highest standards in three pillars: soil health, animal welfare, and social fairness. ROC™ is overseen by the 501(c)3 nonprofit Regenerative Organic Alliance. https://regenorganic.org/

