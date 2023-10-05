VinFast Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Quarterly Revenues reached VND8,254,306 million (US$342.7 million)

Quarterly Vehicle Deliveries were 10,027 units

SINGAPORE, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VinFast Auto Ltd. ("VinFast" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, and Vietnam's leading electric automotive manufacturer, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

VinFast (PRNewswire)

Operating Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2023



3Q2023 2Q2023 3Q2022 EV Deliveries1 10,027 9,535 153 E-scooters Deliveries 28,220 10,182 13,253

EV deliveries were 10,027 in the third quarter of 2023, representing an increase of approximately 5.2% from the second quarter of 2023. We started to see a sales increase in September in North America , particularly in Canada .

E-scooters deliveries were 28,220 in the third quarter of 2023, representing an increase of approximately 177.2% from the second quarter of 2023 and an increase of approximately 112.9% from the third quarter of 2022.

As of September 30, 2023 , the Company had 126 showrooms globally for EVs and 247 showrooms and service workshops for e-scooters, including VinFast showrooms and dealer showrooms.

Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2023

Vehicle sales were VND7,697,601 million ( US$319.5 million ), representing an increase of 185.2% from the third quarter of 2022 and an increase of 2.8% from the second quarter of 2023.

Total revenues were VND8,254,306 million ( US$342.7 million ), representing an increase of 159.3% from the third quarter of 2022 and an increase of 3.8% from the second quarter of 2023. Total revenues are primarily comprised of revenue from EV sales.

Gross loss was VND2,467,661 million ( US$102.4 million ), representing a decrease of 28.4% from the third quarter of 2022 and a decrease of 9.1% from the second quarter of 2023.

Gross margin was negative (29.9%), compared to negative (108.2%) in the third quarter of 2022 and negative (34.1%) in the second quarter of 2023.

Loss from operations was VND8,922,454 million ( US$370.4 million ), representing a decrease of 9.2% from the third quarter of 2022 and a decrease of 3.3% from the second quarter of 2023.

Net loss was VND15,003,845 million ( US$622.9 million ), representing an increase of 33.7% from the third quarter of 2022 and an increase of 19.7% from the second quarter of 2023.

Cash and cash equivalents were VND3,154,673 million ( US$131.0 million ) as of September 30, 2023 .

1 Includes VF e34, VF 5, VF 8, VF 9 and e-bus

Key Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2023

(in VND millions, except for percentages and basis points ("bp"))



2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2022 Q3 QoQ YoY Vehicle Sales 7,697,601 7,487,874 2,699,158 2.8 % 185.2 % Total Revenues 8,254,306 7,952,531 3,182,774 3.8 % 159.3 % Gross Loss (2,467,661) (2,714,622) (3,444,637) (9.1 %) (28.4 %) Gross Margin (29.9 %) (34.1 %) (108.2 %) 424bp 7833bp Loss from Operations (8,922,454) (9,230,423) (9,825,614) (3.3 %) (9.2 %) Net Loss (15,003,845) (12,535,202) (11,223,262) 19.7 % (33.7 %)

Recent Business Updates

Launch of the VF 6 in Vietnam

On September 29, 2023 , VinFast officially introduced its B-segment EV model in Vietnam . The VF 6 is designed by Torino Design and equipped with a wide range of smart features and ADAS Level 2 capabilities. With a reasonable price point, the VF 6 is targeted towards young families.

The VF 6 is offered in two trims (Base and Plus) at a starting price of VND675 million (approximately US$28,000 ) for the Base trim and VND765 million (approximately US$31,800 ) for the Plus trim, excluding the battery. The expected WLTP driving range is 248 miles and 237 miles for the Base and Plus trims, respectively.

VinFast will start taking orders for the VF 6 in Vietnam on October 20, 2023 .

Concrete steps to execute on VinFast's new business model

As unveiled last quarter, VinFast is establishing broad distribution channels, leveraging local networks and the expertise of third-party dealerships and distribution to increase coverage in our expanding list of target markets. We aim for our vehicles to be present in up to 50 global markets and countries by the end of 2024.

In the U.S., this approach is intended to provide increased consumer access to substantially more states, as compared to a direct-to-customer model. Through the end of September 30, 2023 , VinFast has received Applications/Letters of Intent (LOIs) from 27 dealers with more than 100 open points across 12 states in the U.S, including Florida , Texas , North Carolina , Virginia , Louisiana , New Jersey and Arkansas , among others.

To support our dealership partners in growing their store network in the early stage of partnership, VinFast might consider transferring some of our existing showrooms to our dealers.

VinFast continues to maintain and promote its best-in-class after-sales policy in the market. VinFast's local partners in new distribution markets are expected to support the policy and continue to provide a high standard of service for customers and buyers.

Leveraging local distributors in many of these key markets can offer a capital-light model for expansion that can allow VinFast to be more efficient about capital usage and costs.

Use of discretionary capital expenditures for optimal market expansion

VinFast has optimized its capital expenditure plan for global manufacturing in 2024 and 2025, which is expected to save approximately US$400 million , compared to earlier guidance. These savings are expected to be used towards building CKD factories in Indonesia , the most populous country in Southeast Asia , and India , the third largest auto market in the world, according to Nikkei Asia.

VinFast aims to access the tremendous potential for increased EV adoption in India and Indonesia where EV penetration is currently only 1%, according to Business Standard and Reuters. The establishment of VinFast facilities in these local markets can provide access to government incentives for local manufacturing, relief from certain tariffs and taxes and access to raw materials at attractive rates.

Each CKD facility in Indonesia and India has a planned total capacity of up to 50,000 cars per year and an estimated total capital expenditure of US$150 million to US$200 million in phase 1. Production is expected to commence by 2026.

Chairman and Vingroup support commitment

In April 2023 , VinFast entered into a capital funding agreement (as amended from time to time, the "Capital Funding Agreement") that provides a framework for VinFast to receive up to VND60,000 billion ( US$2.5 billion ), consisting of VND24,000 billion ( US$1 billion ) in grants from its Chairman, Mr. Pham Nhat Vuong , and VND24,000 billion ( US$1 billion ) in loans and VND12,000 billion ( US$0.5 billion ) in grants from Vingroup to facilitate VinFast's ongoing growth. The Chairman's commitment could be provided as a grant from two of VinFast's key shareholders that are controlled by the Chairman. Disbursements were and are subject to the parties agreeing to enter into a definitive loan agreement, the financial resources of the Chairman, the relevant VinFast shareholders and Vingroup and necessary approvals from the relevant governing bodies of Vingroup.

As of September 30, 2023 , Vingroup had disbursed approximately VND23,000 billion ( US$955 million ) in loans to VinFast in accordance with the Capital Funding Agreement. VinFast expects to receive up to VND12,000 billion ( US$0.5 billion ) in grants from Vingroup in the next six months.

In September 2023 , Chairman Pham Nhat Vuong disbursed a total amount of VND7,000 billion ( US$291 million ) to VinFast as a free grant in accordance with the Capital Funding Agreement.

The Company will receive all of the proceeds from the sale from time to time of up to approximately 46 million ordinary shares by two of VinFast's key shareholders that are controlled by the Chairman, net of any sales commissions, fees and expenses, brokerages, taxes and legal costs. If the sum of such proceeds and the aforementioned VND7,000 billion ( US$291 million ) contribution by the Chairman is more than VND24,000 billion ( US$1 billion ), VinFast will receive the surplus amount from the two key shareholders as a further grant on behalf of the Chairman.

Overall, VinFast expects to receive up to VND29,000 billion ( US$1.2 billion ) or more in grants from Vingroup, the Chairman and two key shareholders in the next six months.

New equity funding

In the third quarter of 2023, the Company received approximately US$240 million from its deSPAC transaction and a private strategic investment by Gotion Inc.

Expansion of North America charging network

VinFast currently has over 107,000 charging points enabled on our platform in North America , an increase of 10,000 compared to the previous quarter. This number is expected to grow as the company partners with new charging operators, and as VinFast's current partners invest in their own network growth.

VinFast customers currently have access to 90% of DC fast chargers available in the public network (excluding Tesla's). VinFast customers can benefit from a broad charging network with a promise of convenience and reliability.

VinFast plans to add new charging operators in California and Washington to its network and is in discussions on potential NACS adoption.

Management Commentary

Madam Thuy Le, Global Chief Executive Officer of VinFast, said: "This is the first quarter that VinFast was listed on the Nasdaq and complies with reporting and disclosure standards required for foreign companies listed in the U.S. We have inspirational and ambitious plans to build a greener future for everyone. The successes achieved in the past two quarters are just the first stepping stone. We have come up with a concrete action plan to deliver on each growth milestone and to accelerate our global expansion."

Mr. David Mansfield, Chief Financial Officer, added, "We see strong momentum in our business, supported by growing delivery volumes, increased revenues, and an improved path to profitability. We are focused on our cost cutting initiatives, optimizing return on capital invested, and switching towards a capital-light distribution model. VinFast is on track to meet its deliveries guidance and is well-positioned to expand in strategic markets such as Indonesia and India. We received significant funding in the third quarter from Vingroup and Chairman Pham Nhat Vuong and will continue to look for opportunities to strengthen our strong balance sheet to support growth and achieve further success."

Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2023

Revenues

Total revenues were VND8,254,306 million ( US$342.7 million ), representing an increase of 159.3% from the third quarter of 2022 and an increase of 3.8% from the second quarter of 2023.

Vehicle sales were VND7,697,601 million ( US$319.5 million ), representing an increase of 185.2% from the third quarter of 2022 and an increase of 2.8% from the second quarter of 2023. The increase in vehicle sales over the third quarter of 2022 was mainly due to a significant increase in EV and e-scooter sales volume in Vietnam in the third quarter of 2023, including the VF e34, VF 8, VF 5, VF 9, and the Feliz and Evo. This increase over the third quarter of 2022 was partially offset by phasing out production of ICE vehicles in furtherance of our plan to fully transform into a pure EV player, which resulted in minimal revenue from sales of ICE vehicles in the third quarter of 2023.

Cost of Sales and Gross Margin

Cost of sales was VND10,721,967 million ( US$445.1 million ), representing an increase of 61.8% from the third quarter of 2022 and flat versus the second quarter of 2023. The increase over the third quarter of 2022 was primarily attributable to increases in the cost of vehicles sold as the Company delivered more EVs and e-scooters to customers in the third quarter of 2023. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in the total cost of ICE vehicles sold, due to the decrease in ICE vehicle sales volume in furtherance of our plan to fully transform into a pure EV player and a decrease in accelerated amortization and depreciation expenses due to the ICE production phase out.

Gross loss was VND2,467,661 million ( US$102.4 million ), representing a decrease of 28.4% from the third quarter of 2022 and a decrease of 9.1% from the second quarter of 2023.

Gross margin was negative (29.9%), as compared to negative (108.2%) in the third quarter of 2022 and negative (34.1%) in the second quarter of 2023. The improvement of gross margin over the third quarter of 2022 was mainly attributed to a strong increase in sales volume and a decrease in charges to write down the carrying value of inventories. The improvement of gross margin over the second quarter of 2023 was due to lower sales volume to VinFirst customers, who were entitled to more incentives, and better economies of scale resulting from a strong increase in sales volume of e-scooters.

Operating Expenses

Research and development (R&D) costs were VND3,167,066 million ( US$131.5 million ), representing a decrease of 11.9% from the third quarter of 2022 and a decrease of 12.3% from the second quarter of 2023. The decrease over the third quarter of 2022 and the second quarter of 2023 was mainly attributed to the decrease in R&D costs paid to external suppliers (including taxes on expenses paid out to suppliers) and other costs related to our R&D activities for EVs as we brought three EV models into commercial production in the last four quarters.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were VND2,763,436 million ( US$114.7 million ), representing an increase of 43.4% from the third quarter of 2022 and flat versus the second quarter of 2023. The increase over the third quarter of 2022 was primarily attributable to an increase in labor costs and rental costs, which are primarily attributable to our efforts to scale up our sales and administrative operations in North America and Europe .

Loss from Operations

Loss from operations was VND8,922,454 million ( US$370.4 million ), representing a decrease of 9.2% from the third quarter of 2022 and a decrease of 3.3% from the second quarter of 2023.

Net Loss and Earnings Per Share

Net loss on financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss was VND2,561,432 million ( US$106.3 million ), representing a decrease of 515.1% from net gain of the third quarter of 2022 and an increase of 321.6% from net loss of the second quarter of 2023. The decrease over net gain of the third quarter of 2022 and increase over net loss of the second quarter of 2023 was mainly attributable to changes in the fair value of currency interest rate swaps contracts, financial liabilities in respect of Dividend Preferred Shares, and warrants.

Net loss was VND15,003,845 million ( US$622.9 million ), representing an increase of 33.7% from the third quarter of 2022 and an increase of 19.7% from the second quarter of 2023.

Net loss attributable to controlling interest was VND14,986,693 million ( US$622.1 million ), representing an increase of 33.7% from the third quarter of 2022 and an increase of 19.8% from the second quarter of 2023.

Basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share were both VND6,491 (US$0.27) , compared with VND4,876 (US$0.20) in the third quarter of 2022 and VND5,431 (US$ 0.23) in the second quarter of 2023.

Balance Sheet

Cash and cash equivalents were VND3,154,673 million ( US$ 131.0 million ) as of September 30, 2023 .

Business Outlook

FY2023 Delivery Target : VinFast affirms its FY2023 delivery target of between 40,000 and 50,000 vehicles.

FY2024 and FY2025 Capital Expenditure Plan: VinFast expects a saving of US$400 million in capital expenditures planned for global manufacturing between 2024 and 2025, which is expected to be used for CKD factories in Indonesia and India . Overall, VinFast expects a net decrease in total capital expenditures for global manufacturing between 2024 and 2025.

EV Models: VinFast is on track to commence delivery of the VF 6 in Vietnam in the fourth quarter, and deliveries of the VF 7 and VF 3 in 2024.

The Company believes that it has sufficient runway to grow in the coming years and will continue to look for opportunities to strengthen its balance sheet.

This outlook reflects the Company's current and preliminary view on the business and existing market conditions, which is subject to change.

Conference Call

The Company's management will host its third quarter 2023 earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on October 5, 2023.

Live Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/46isto5b

Q&A Participation: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIcfb9f3e3614f4ce9a98ae10ca4bea162

VinFast Auto Ltd. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets





As of December 31,

2022 As of September 30,

2023 As of September 30,

2023



VND million VND million USD





(Unaudited) (Unaudited) ASSETS

















CURRENT ASSETS







Cash and cash equivalents

4,271,442 3,154,673 130,959,068 Short-term restricted cash

- 35,766 1,484,744 Trade receivables

652,922 1,157,810 48,063,847 Advances to suppliers

8,968,752 6,360,490 264,041,264 Inventories, net

21,607,277 24,408,253 1,013,253,062 Short-term prepayments and other receivables

6,457,169 6,875,276 285,411,432 Short-term derivative assets

532,718 570,454 23,681,099 Current net investment in sales-type lease

5,448 26,930 1,117,938 Short-term investments

3,902 4,053 168,251 Short-term amounts due from related parties

1,978,097 3,811,558 158,228,154 Assets classified as held for sale

360,893 356,104 14,782,847 Total current assets

44,838,620 46,761,367 1,941,191,706









NON-CURRENT ASSETS







Long-term restricted cash

- 631,959 26,234,339 Property, plant and equipment, net

57,188,667 63,934,427 2,654,092,200 Intangible assets, net

1,461,071 1,535,181 63,729,545 Goodwill

272,203 272,203 11,299,888 Operating lease right-of-use assets

4,558,983 6,670,955 276,929,511 Long-term derivative assets

696,332 279,675 11,610,071 Long-term advances to suppliers

29,082 - - Long-term prepayments

7,611 35,296 1,465,233 Non-current net investment in sales-type lease

82,062 310,859 12,904,604 Long-term amounts due from related parties

44,533 47,445 1,969,571 Other non-current assets

4,426,135 4,362,490 181,098,842 Total non-current assets

68,766,679 78,080,490 3,241,333,804









TOTAL ASSETS

113,605,299 124,841,857 5,182,525,510

VinFast Auto Ltd. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (continued)





As of December 31,

2022 As of September 30,

2023 As of September 30,

2023



VND million VND million USD





(Unaudited) (Unaudited) DEFICIT AND LIABILITIES

















CURRENT LIABILITIES







Short-term and current portion of long-term interest-bearing loans and borrowings

14,579,553 21,154,961 878,200,050 Trade payables

16,636,820 10,551,587 438,025,114 Deposits and down payment from customers

1,572,537 630,069 26,155,880 Short-term deferred revenue

107,448 129,999 5,396,613 Short-term accruals

11,056,666 10,101,033 419,321,392 Other current liabilities

4,177,978 8,917,624 370,194,861 Current operating lease liabilities

768,883 1,345,977 55,875,171 Amounts due to related parties

17,325,317 45,974,308 1,908,518,743 Total current liabilities

66,225,202 98,805,558 4,101,687,824









NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES







Long-term interest-bearing loans and borrowings

41,624,960 45,678,450 1,896,236,872 Long-term financial liability

15,180,723 17,245,422 715,904,438 Other non-current liabilities

606,429 1,833,625 76,118,768 Non-current operating lease liabilities

3,256,351 5,035,167 209,023,496 Long-term deferred revenue

499,395 920,015 38,192,328 Deferred tax liabilities

947,981 939,399 38,997,011 Long-term accruals

16,007 134,286 5,574,578 Amounts due to related parties

21,918,710 18,782,079 779,695,255 Total non-current liabilities

84,050,556 90,568,443 3,759,742,746









DEFICIT







Ordinary shares – VinFast Auto (2,299,999,998 and 2,332,229,366 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2023 respectively)

871,021 7,621,603 316,393,499 Accumulated losses

(127,188,455) (168,785,639) (7,006,751,588) Additional paid-in capital

12,311,667 19,356,607 803,545,477 Other comprehensive loss

(104,065) (101,400) (4,209,390) Deficit attributable to equity holders of the parent

(114,109,832) (141,908,829) (5,891,022,002) Non-controlling interests

77,439,373 77,376,685 3,212,116,942 Total deficit

(36,670,459) (64,532,144) (2,678,905,060)









TOTAL DEFICIT AND LIABILITIES

113,605,299 124,841,857 5,182,525,510

VinFast Auto Ltd. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations







For the three months ended September 30,

For the nine months ended September 30,

2022 2023 2023

2022 2023 2023



VND million VND million USD

VND million VND million USD



(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)

Revenues















Sales of vehicles 2,699,158 7,697,601 319,548,383

8,779,656 16,722,094 694,179,667

Sales of merchandise - 14,656 608,410

46,414 52,925 2,197,061

Sales of spare parts and components 428,205 215,420 8,942,671

1,463,614 587,758 24,399,435

Rendering of services 50,723 127,059 5,274,565

159,782 300,046 12,455,727



















Rental income















Revenue from leasing activities 4,688 199,570 8,284,695

51,006 515,640 21,405,621

Revenues 3,182,774 8,254,306 342,658,724

10,500,472 18,178,463 754,637,511

Cost of vehicles sold (6,155,256) (10,043,980) (416,952,966)

(17,485,112) (25,483,143) (1,057,874,673)

Cost of merchandise sold - (14,831) (615,675)

(46,245) (53,364) (2,215,285)

Cost of spare parts and components sold (413,965) (134,965) (5,602,765)

(1,310,118) (365,791) (15,184,981)

Cost of rendering services (59,753) (294,448) (12,223,338)

(193,456) (683,044) (28,355,017)

Cost of leasing activities - (233,743) (9,703,309)

(42,849) (584,174) (24,250,653)

Cost of sales (6,627,411) (10,721,967) (445,098,053)

(19,077,780) (27,169,516) (1,127,880,609)



















Gross loss (3,444,637) (2,467,661) (102,439,329)

(8,577,308) (8,991,053) (373,243,099)



















Operating expenses















Research and development costs (3,593,736) (3,167,066) (131,473,536)

(14,041,574) (11,787,830) (489,344,929)

Selling and distribution costs (1,069,610) (1,462,236) (60,701,399)

(3,361,210) (4,031,377) (167,353,439)

Administrative expenses (857,868) (1,301,200) (54,016,356)

(1,981,183) (3,862,061) (160,324,671)

Net other operating expenses (859,763) (524,291) (21,764,747)

(1,475,251) (622,829) (25,855,328)



















Operating loss (9,825,614) (8,922,454) (370,395,367)

(29,436,526) (29,295,150) (1,216,121,466)

Finance income 12,243 25,207 1,046,412

91,861 66,470 2,759,351

Finance costs (2,027,884) (3,526,722) (146,403,836)

(5,454,794) (8,599,269) (356,979,078)

Net (loss)/gain on financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss 617,010 (2,561,432) (106,332,019)

1,277,296 (3,840,505) (159,429,823)



















Loss before income tax expense (11,224,245) (14,985,401) (622,084,810)

(33,522,163) (41,668,454) (1,729,771,016)

Tax income/(expense) 983 (18,444) (765,661)

(1,013,254) 8,582 356,262



















Net loss for the period (11,223,262) (15,003,845) (622,850,471)

(34,535,417) (41,659,872) (1,729,414,754)

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (14,623) (17,152) (712,026)

(37,360) (66,490) (2,760,181)



















Net loss attributable to controlling interest (11,208,639) (14,986,693) (622,138,445)

(34,498,057) (41,593,382) (1,726,654,573)























VinFast Auto Ltd. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss



For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30,

2022 2023 2023 2022 2023 2023

VND million VND million USD VND million VND million USD

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)













Net loss for the period (11,223,262) (15,003,845) (622,850,471) (34,535,417) (41,659,872) (1,729,414,754)













Other comprehensive (loss)/income











Other comprehensive (loss)/income that will be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods (net of tax):











Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 16,591 56 2,325 7,882 2,665 110,632













Net other comprehensive (loss)/income that will be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods 16,591 56 2,325 7,882 2,665 110,632













Total comprehensive loss for the period, net of tax (11,206,671) (15,003,789) (622,848,146) (34,527,535) (41,657,207) (1,729,304,122) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (14,623) (17,152) (712,026) (37,360) (66,490) (2,760,181) Comprehensive loss attributable to controlling interest (11,192,048) (14,986,637) (622,136,120) (34,490,175) (41,590,717) (1,726,543,941)













Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders VND VND USD VND VND USD Basic and diluted (4,876) (6,491) (0.27) (15,006) (18,060) (0.75)











Unit: Shares Weighted average number of shares used in loss per share computation











Basic and diluted 2,298,963,211 2,308,837,804 2,308,837,804 2,298,963,211 2,303,020,921 2,303,020,921

VinFast Auto Ltd. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



For the nine months ended September 30,

2022 2023 2023

VND million VND million USD

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)







OPERATING ACTIVITIES





Net loss for the period (34,535,417) (41,659,872) (1,729,414,754) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash flows:





Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 2,930,220 4,270,158 177,265,889 Amortization of intangible assets 2,141,071 212,631 8,826,892 Impairment of assets and changes in fair value of held for sale assets 80,787 1,112,176 46,169,455 Changes in operating lease right-of-use assets 391,477 823,044 34,166,798 Provision related to compensation expenses, assurance-type warranties and net realizable value of inventories 4,287,318 4,599,665 190,944,622 Allowance against receivable and advances to suppliers 172,571 - - Deferred tax expenses/(income) 1,013,253 (8,582) (356,262) Unrealized foreign exchange losses 1,453,928 679,868 28,223,172 Investment losses 18,962 - - Net (gain)/losses on financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss (1,277,296) 3,840,505 159,429,823 Change in amortized costs of financial instruments measured at amortized cost other than nominal interest 1,450,505 2,810,683 116,679,107 Change in working capital:





Trade receivables and advance to suppliers (3,586,049) (1,734,495) (72,003,612) Inventories (9,516,719) (6,441,491) (267,403,836) Trade payables, deferred revenue and other payables 9,798,740 (13,490,318) (560,019,843) Operating lease liabilities (378,096) (590,283) (24,504,255) Prepayments, other receivables and other assets 25,994 (62,667) (2,601,477) Net cash flows used in operating activities (25,528,751) (45,638,978) (1,894,598,281)

VinFast Auto Ltd. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (continued)



For the nine months ended September 30,

2022 2023 2023

VND million VND million USD

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) INVESTING ACTIVITIES





Purchase of property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets (12,674,364) (20,022,855) (831,203,246) Repayment under a business investment and cooperation contract (968,773) - - Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 1,528,669 922,675 38,302,752 Disbursement of loans (3,736) - - Collection of loans 1,017,899 545,400 22,641,039 Proceeds from disposal of equity investment (net of cash held by entity being disposed) (2,240) - - Net cash flows used in investing activities (11,102,545) (18,554,780) (770,259,455)







FINANCING ACTIVITIES





Capital contribution from owners 6,000,000 6,778,711 281,402,756 Deemed contribution from owners 646,655 7,000,000 290,589,066 Proceeds from borrowings 53,244,294 74,955,275 3,111,597,618 Cash received under a business cooperation contract - 5,875,000 243,887,251 Repayment of borrowings (24,438,219) (30,884,928) (1,282,117,481) Net cash flows from financing activities 35,452,730 63,724,058 2,645,359,210







Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,178,566) (469,700) (19,498,526) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period 3,024,916 4,271,442 177,319,191 Net foreign exchange difference on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 8,251 20,656 857,487 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period 1,854,601 3,822,398 158,678,152







Supplement disclosures of non-cash activities





Non-cash property, plant and equipment additions 7,699,963 9,269,312 384,794,387 Establishment of right-of-use assets and lease liabilities at commencement dates 2,200,405 2,935,015 121,840,467









Forward Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1955. These statements include statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, planned products and services, business strategy and plans, objectives of management for future operations of VinFast, market size and growth opportunities, competitive position and technological and market trends and involve known and unknown risks that are difficult to predict. As a result, our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "may," "will," "shall," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "goal," "objective," "seeks," or "continue" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: (i) the effect of the consummation of the business combination and the public listing of the Company's securities on its business relationships, performance, financial condition and business generally, (ii) the risk that the Company's securities may experience a material price decline and volatility in the price of such securities due to a variety of factors, (iii) the adverse impact of any legal proceedings and regulatory inquiries and investigations on the Company's business, (iv) the Company's potential inability to maintain the listing of its securities on Nasdaq, (v) the risk associated with the Company's limited operating history, (vi) the ability of the Company to achieve profitability, positive cash flows from operating activities and a net working capital surplus, (vii) the ability of the Company to fund its capital requirements through additional debt and equity financing under commercially reasonable terms and the risk of shareholding dilution as a result of additional capital raising, if applicable, (viii) risks associated with being a new entrant in the EV industry, (ix) the risks of the Company's brand, reputation, public credibility and consumer confidence in its business being harmed by negative publicity, (x) the Company's ability to successfully introduce and market new products and services, (xi) competition in the automotive industry, (xii) the Company's ability to adequately control the costs associated with its operations, (xiii) the ability of the Company to obtain components and raw materials according to schedule at acceptable prices, quality and volumes acceptable from its suppliers, (xiv) the Company's ability to maintain relationships with existing suppliers who are critical and necessary to the output and production of its vehicles and to create relationships with new suppliers, (xv) the Company's ability to establish manufacturing facilities outside of Vietnam and expand capacity in a timely manner and within budget, (xvi) the risk that the Company's actual vehicle sales and revenue could differ materially from expected levels based on the number of reservations received, (xvii) the demand for, and consumers' willingness to adopt, EVs, (xiii) the availability and accessibility of EV charging stations or related infrastructure, (xix) the unavailability, reduction or elimination of government and economic incentives or government policies which are favorable for EV manufacturers and buyers, (xx) failure to maintain an effective system of internal control over financial reporting and to accurately and timely report the Company's financial condition, results of operations or cash flows, (xxi) battery pack failures in the Company or its competitor's EVs, (xxii) failure of the Company's business partners to deliver their services, (xxiii) errors, bugs, vulnerabilities, design defects or other issues related to technology used or involved in the Company's EVs or operations, (xxiv) the risk that the Company's research and development efforts may not yield expected results, (xxv) risks associated with autonomous driving technologies, (xxvi) product recalls that the Company may be required to make, (xxvii) the ability of the Company's controlling shareholder to control and exert significant influence on the Company, (xxiii) the Company's reliance on financial and other support from Vingroup and its affiliates and the close association between the Company and Vingroup and its affiliates, (xxix) conflicts of interests with or any events impacting the reputation of Vingroup affiliates or unfavorable market conditions or adverse business operations of Vingroup and Vingroup affiliates and (xxx) other risks discussed in our reports filed or furnished to the SEC.

All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements set forth above. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release. VinFast does not undertake or assume any obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law. If VinFast updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. The inclusion of any statement in this press release does not constitute an admission by VinFast or any other person that the events or circumstances described in such statement are material. Undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Exchange Rates

This announcement contains translations of certain Vietnam Dong amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from Vietnam Dong to U.S. dollars were made at the rate of VND24,089 to US$1.00, representing the central exchange rate quoted by the State Bank of Vietnam Operations Centre as of September 30, 2023. The Company makes no representation that the Vietnam Dong or U.S. dollars amounts referred could be converted into U.S. dollars or Vietnam Dong, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

About VinFast Auto Ltd.

VinFast – a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC – is Vietnam's leading automotive manufacturer committed to its mission of creating a green future for everyone. VinFast manufactures a portfolio of electric SUVs, e-scooters and e-buses in Vietnam and exports to the United States, and soon, Europe. Learn more at www.vinfastauto.us.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE VinFast