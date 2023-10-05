Leading Vietnam Creative Shop Markus Agency to Join Stagwell (STGW) Global Affiliate Network

Adds creative and media capabilities in Southeast Asia; will partner with Stagwell on regional activations for global clients

NEW YORK and HANOI, Vietnam, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, announced Hanoi, Vietnam-based digital creative shop Markus Agency as a new partner within its Global Affiliate Network. Markus Agency will partner with Stagwell's network across Asia to help global brands activate authentically with Vietnamese consumers, as well as support local brands exporting products and services worldwide.

Markus Agency brings unique regional expertise in brand marketing development and digital execution, and functionally expands Stagwell's reach in Asia-Pacific to Vietnam. Markus Agency has built a reputation for driving profitability through world-class creative excellence and digital media versatility, exemplified in its work for Canadian Food, Elasten Germany, Panasonic, Capital Land, and more. Markus Agency aids global brands in meeting local culture; local firms in enhancing their image with high-quality creative content; and local SMEs outsmart, not outspend, their competitors.



"At Markus Agency, our roots in Vietnam have deeply influenced our bold approach to creativity and innovation. With Stagwell by our side, we envision expanding our horizons, tapping into unexplored markets, and crafting even more tailored solutions for our diverse clientele," said Do Xuan Khoa, Founder and CEO, Markus Agency. "Through this collaboration, we see opportunities not just for enhanced brand reach, but for genuine cross-cultural exchanges that benefit businesses and consumers alike. As the silver age of advertising in Vietnam is unfolding, we aim to amplify our contributions to this vibrant era."

"Partnering with tested leaders in Vietnam is of particular interest to Stagwell as the U.S. enters a new chapter of bilateral cooperation with Vietnam. Consumer confidence in the region remains strong and stable as the middle class grows, and there's a huge runway for brands big and small to tap into soaring consumer activity in tech, retail, and other hot sectors. We're excited to roll up our sleeves with the team at Markus Agency to transform marketing and support economic partnerships into and out of Vietnam," said Randy Duax, Managing Director, Stagwell Asia-Pacific.

Stagwell's Global Affiliate Program powers agile global solutions for clients, enabling Stagwell to partner with regional experts to scale marketing capabilities into new regions. Since the program's inception in 2021, Stagwell has formed partnerships with nearly 90 affiliates across APAC, EMEA, LATAM, and North America.

Stagwell agencies within Asia include Assembly (omnichannel media), Allison (integrated global marketing consultancy), Code and Theory (digital transformation), Forsman & Bodenfors Singapore (the #1 creative agency in Singapore), GALE (business agency), National Research Group (consumer research + insights), and Locaria (multilingual content). Stagwell is committed to growing in Asia-Pacific, with regional offices in Singapore and Malaysia, and over 25 affiliate partners in Asia to date.

About Stagwell

Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

About Markus Agency

Markus Agency, rooted in Vietnam, we're a daring creative agency driven by entrepreneurship, always eager to explore pioneering tech and innovative solutions for our clients. With a dedicated team of visionaries, we work diligently to find answers where others might see barriers. Markus strives to offer both local and international clients in Vietnam a meaningful connection to the global stage, ultimately promoting profitable growth. Discover our journey at https://markus.agency/

