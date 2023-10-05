LawCall
KYNDRYL TO RELEASE QUARTERLY RESULTS ON NOVEMBER 7, 2023

Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

Company will host earnings call on November 8, 2023

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KD), the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, today announced that it will release results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, the second quarter of its 2024 fiscal year, after market close on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.  Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Martin Schroeter and Chief Financial Officer David Wyshner will host an earnings conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

(PRNewsfoto/Kyndryl)
The live webcast can be accessed by visiting investors.kyndryl.com on Kyndryl's investor relations website.  A slide presentation will be made available on Kyndryl's investor relations website shortly before the call on November 8, 2023.  Following the event, replays will be available via webcast for twelve months at investors.kyndryl.com.

About Kyndryl
Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider serving thousands of enterprise customers in more than 60 countries.  The Company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

Kyndryl Investor Contact:
Lori Chaitman
lori.chaitman@kyndryl.com

Kyndryl Media Contact:
Ed Barbini
edward.barbini@kyndryl.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kyndryl-to-release-quarterly-results-on-november-7-2023-301947850.html

SOURCE Kyndryl

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.