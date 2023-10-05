Drybar International Expansion Continues With 20-Unit Saudi Arabia Deal

WellBiz Brands Inc. ramps up international expansion efforts

DENVER, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Drybar® franchise brand continues to grow its footprint internationally and recently inked a master franchise agreement with MAKAN AL ADHAFER TRADING COMPANY, a subsidiary of Al Hokhair, to bring 20 Drybar shops to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Construction for the first Drybar shop is slated in the fourth quarter of this year. Domestically, the Drybar brand has more than 150 shops open with an additional 100+ in development. Internationally, the brand has six shops in the United Kingdom located in world-renowned retailer Harrods, and Harrods H Beauty locations, with four more shops in development. Drybar is one of the brands in the WellBiz Brands Inc. beauty and wellness franchise portfolio, which also includes Amazing Lash Studio®, Radiant Waxing®, Elements Massage® and Fitness Together®.

Founded in 2003 by Mrs. Mashael Al Dubaie, this Al Hokhair subsidiary is a leading spa and nail shop entrepreneur in Saudi Arabia, operating nearly a dozen across the Kingdom. Mrs. Mashael Al Dubaie initially started the business with just one nail shop located within Riyadh's Kingdom Mall. She and her entire team have a vision to provide exceptional beauty and luxury experiences to women across the Kingdom. The addition of Drybar shops exemplifies the Group's dedication to continuously improve their service offerings and to diversify its beauty offerings for their valued customers. The company aims to maintain its reputation as a leading beauty service provider in the industry.

"With a focus on creating beauty services for women that inspire and empower, WellBiz Brands is thrilled to collaborate with the Al Hokhair group as a master franchisee to open 20 Drybar shops in Saudi Arabia. The Drybar brand is known for creating memorable experiences, and WellBiz Brands looks forward to seeing these shops come to life," said Jeremy Morgan, WellBiz Brands CEO. "WellBiz Brands continues to seek strong master franchisees whose goals are aligned with ours – to make clients both look and feel incredible."

Known for disrupting the beauty industry, the Drybar brand specializes in professional hair blowouts, with a simple philosophy – No Cuts. No Color. Just Blowouts®. With a unique and playful atmosphere, customers experience a world-class service at an affordable price. The Drybar mission is simple: Provide happiness, confidence and empowerment to people of all hair types.

"We are pleased to be working with WellBiz Brands to bring the happiness and joy that the Drybar brand will evoke for the women of Saudi Arabia. The Drybar brand is a beauty industry leader, delivering a service that women love, which fits perfectly into our long-term growth strategy," said Mashael Al Dubaie, founder.

WellBiz Brands Inc. is the pre-eminent beauty and wellness franchise portfolio with nearly 1,000 franchised locations globally and over 300 in development. For more information, please visit: WellBizBrands.com.

About WellBiz Brands, Inc.:

WellBiz Brands Inc. is the pre-eminent beauty and wellness franchise platform catering to the needs of the affluent female consumer. The WellBiz Brands' portfolio features category leaders including Drybar®, Amazing Lash Studio® , Radiant Waxing ® , Elements Massage® and Fitness Together®. With an expertise in digital marketing, the company developed a cross-brand digital marketing program that drives effective member acquisition strategies, creating a world-class membership ecosystem. WellBizONE™, a proprietary technology platform, enhances studio operations for franchise owners driving member engagement and retention. With in-house expertise in supply chain management, e-commerce and product innovation, WellBiz Brands provides its franchisees with a leading edge in their industries. Backed by a management team with nearly a century of combined leadership experience, WellBiz Brands is the future of customer-centric, membership-based brands. The company has received national recognition on lists such as the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies, Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and Franchise Times Fast & Serious, among others. For more information, visit WellBizBrands.com.

