ANGEL'S ENVY® RELEASES FIRST-EVER CASK STRENGTH RYE AND 12TH ANNUAL CASK STRENGTH BOURBON, MARKING THE FIRST RELEASES FROM MASTER DISTILLER OWEN MARTIN

Beginning on December 1, 5,500 bottles of ANGEL'S ENVY 2023 Cask Strength Rye will be available for purchase at select retailers in KY, NY, FL, CA, TX, IL, OH, and TN.

22,656 bottles of ANGEL'S ENVY 2023 Cask Strength Bourbon will be available for purchase at select retailers in all 50 U.S. states on December 1.

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ANGEL'S ENVY®, the Louisville-based distiller that produces finished whiskeys, today revealed the first-ever ANGEL'S ENVY 2023 Cask Strength Straight Rye Whiskey Finished in Sauternes and Toasted Oak Barrels and its ANGEL'S ENVY 2023 Cask Strength Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Port Wine Barrels for the 12th year in a row. These expressions mark the first releases under the helm of Master Distiller Owen Martin, who joined the brand last fall. Beginning on December 1, 2023, both expressions will be available at select retailers across the U.S., including the ANGEL'S ENVY distillery in downtown Louisville.

"We are always looking to push the boundaries of innovation at ANGEL'S ENVY," says Owen Martin, Master Distiller at ANGEL'S ENVY. "It was thrilling to kick off my journey with the best-in-class team at the distillery on the 12th Annual Cask Strength Bourbon and the first-ever limited-edition Cask Strength Rye Whiskey. With my deep background in maturing, blending, and finishing whiskey, I've been able to share a unique perspective on the ANGEL'S ENVY'S award-winning Cask Strength program, and am looking forward to this next chapter with the brand."

ANGEL'S ENVY 2023 Cask Strength Rye is the brand's first time releasing a limited-edition Rye Whiskey at Cask Strength - just 5,500 bottles will be available for purchase. Owen put a special touch on this release by blending Barrels selected first-hand of two rye whiskeys – one finished in Sauternes Casks and the other finished in Toasted Oak Barrels. This limited-edition Cask Strength Rye falls under ANGEL'S ENVY'S highly acclaimed Cask Strength program and comes in a newly designed, elevated glass bottle.

The limited-edition annual ANGEL'S ENVY Cask Strength Bourbon will have just 22,656 bottles available at select retailers in all 50 U.S. states, including the ANGEL'S ENVY distillery in downtown Louisville. This year's expression marks the first Cask Strength release from Master Distiller Owen Martin. It will also feature a brand-new, elevated bottle design.

Each year, as part of the ANGEL'S ENVY Cask Strength program, the ANGEL'S ENVY team selects noteworthy barrels from its rickhouses to put through an extended finishing process in port wine barrels from Portugal. These special barrels bring forward distinct characteristics in the whiskey, giving each expression of ANGEL'S ENVY Cask Strength a unique nose, palate, and finish. Previous ANGEL'S ENVY Cask Strength releases have been highly acclaimed and awarded by reviewers, experts, and journalists across the industry; most recently, the 2022 edition received a Double Gold from The San Francisco World Spirits Competition, a Gold from Fred Minnick's ASCOT Awards and both a Platinum as well as Innovation Awards from the SIP Awards.

The first-ever ANGEL'S ENVY 2023 Cask Strength Rye release features creamy notes of pears, cream, and rye spice on the palate, which lead into a finish of cream soda, black tea, and a floral sweetness. ANGEL'S ENVY recommends sipping ANGEL'S ENVY 2023 Cask Strength Rye neat.

ANGEL'S ENVY 2023 Cask Strength Bourbon features an extraordinary profile that, even at 118.2 proof, is creamy, indulgent, and complex. The release includes creamy notes of cherry, caramel, and marshmallow on the palate, which lead into a finish of baking spice, oak tannins, and red wine. ANGEL'S ENVY recommends sipping ANGEL'S ENVY 2023 Cask Strength Bourbon neat.

ANGEL'S ENVY Cask Strength Rye (114.4-proof; 57.2% ABV) and Cask Strength Bourbon (118.2-proof; 59.1% ABV) are now available in limited quantities across the U.S. at suggested retail prices of $269.99 and $229.99, respectively (may vary by market). Consumers can visit the Angel's Envy Distillery in Louisville on December 1, 2023, starting at 9 a.m. to purchase both Cask Strength releases. For more information and purchasing details, visit https://angelsenvy.com or on social channels, @angelsenvy (Instagram) and @angels_envy (X).

ABOUT ANGEL'S ENVY

ANGEL'S ENVY is a Louisville, Kentucky-based distiller that produces finished whiskeys. Founded in 2010, ANGEL'S ENVY was among the first American whiskey producers to employ a secondary finishing process broadly across its portfolio. Today, each of its award-winning whiskeys are finished in hand-selected barrels to add a distinct layer of flavor and complexity, and the ANGEL'S ENVY team continues to produce several highly acclaimed core offerings – a Kentucky Straight Bourbon Finished in Port Wine Barrels and a Rye Whiskey Finished in Caribbean Rum Casks – as well as a variety of innovative, special releases.

ANGEL'S ENVY opened the doors to its Brand Home at 500 East Main Street in 2016, making it the first full-production whiskey distillery in downtown Louisville. In June 2022, ANGEL'S ENVY completed an $8.2 million expansion to its Brand Home, doubling annual guest capacity.

ANGEL'S ENVY is available in all 50 U.S. states and several international markets, and it is produced by Louisville Distilling Company, a subsidiary of Bacardi Limited.

