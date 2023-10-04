Patriot Announces Appointments of Vice President and Head of Investor Relations

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - October 5, 2023 – Sydney, Australia

Patriot Battery Metals Logo (CNW Group/Patriot Battery Metals Inc) (PRNewswire)

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Patriot") (TSX-V: PMET) (ASX: PMT) (OTCQX: PMETF) (FSE: R9GA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Bradley Seward, Vice President of Investor Relations, effective September 11, 2023, and Olivier Caza-Lapointe, Head of Investor Relations, North America, effective August 29, 2023, to enhance shareholder communications and investor awareness.

Mr. Seward is an experienced capital markets professional with extensive knowledge within the critical minerals sector, having worked across Equity Research, Syndication and Sales, finishing his tenure at the helm of Macquarie's Critical Minerals and Energy Emerging Companies Sales. Mr. Seward started his career at Patersons Securities (now Canaccord Australia) working in both Mining Equity Research and Institutional Equities Sales and Origination.

Olivier Caza-Lapointe is a skilled professional with more than 15 years of capital markets experience. Mr. Caza-Lapointe began his career as an equity trader at Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, one of Canada's leading institutional pension fund management institutions. Subsequently, he joined CIBC where he spent more than 11 years as an institutional sales professional, culminating in a team-lead role for the region of Montreal, and covering a broad spectrum of investors throughout Canada.

Commenting on the appointment of Messrs. Seward and Caza-Lapointe, Blair Way, President and CEO of Patriot, remarked: "We are excited to welcome Brad and Olivier to the Patriot team. Both bring a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the industry and financial markets, and we believe their expertise will be instrumental in fostering strong relationships with our investors and stakeholders."

About Patriot Battery Metals Inc.

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. is a hard-rock lithium exploration company focused on advancing its district-scale 100% owned Corvette Property located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada, and proximal to regional road and powerline infrastructure. The Corvette Property hosts the CV5 Spodumene Pegmatite with a maiden inferred mineral resource estimate1 of 109.2 Mt at 1.42% Li 2 O and ranks as the largest lithium pegmatite resource in the Americas based on contained lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE), and one of the top 10 largest lithium pegmatite resources in the world. Additionally, the Corvette Property hosts multiple other spodumene pegmatite clusters that remain to be drill tested, as well as more than 20 km of prospective trend that remain to be assessed.



1 Mineral resources are not minerals reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability. The effective date of the mineral resource estimate is June 25, 2023 (through drill hole CV23‑190) and base case cut-off grade 0.40% Li 2 O.

This news release has been approved by the Board of Directors.

"BLAIR WAY"

Blair Way, President, CEO, & Director

Disclaimer for Forward-looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are included to provide information about management's current expectations and plans that allows investors and others to have a better understanding of the Company's business plans and financial performance and condition.

All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this news release, regarding the Company's strategy, future operations, financial position, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "plan", "expect", "estimate", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking information is based upon certain assumptions and other important factors that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such information or statements. There can be no assurance that such information or statements will prove to be accurate.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used. Forward-looking statements are also subject to risks and uncertainties facing the Company's business, any of which could have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations and growth prospects. Some of the risks the Company faces and the uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the ability to execute on plans relating to the Company's Corvette Project, including the timing thereof. In addition, readers are directed to carefully review the detailed risk discussion in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form filed on SEDAR+, which discussion is incorporated by reference in this news release, for a fuller understanding of the risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business and operations.

Although the Company believes its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions and has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. As such, these risks are not exhaustive; however, they should be considered carefully. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements found herein. Due to the risks, uncertainties and assumptions inherent in forward-looking statements, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are presented for the purpose of assisting investors in understanding the Company's business plans, financial performance and condition and may not be appropriate for other purposes.

The forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law. The Company qualifies all of its forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Patriot Battery Metals Inc