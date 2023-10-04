Hard Candy x Wednesday Drops the Most Woe-ful Halloween Collection

Unleash your inner outcast, exclusively at Walmart

NEW YORK, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's kooky, spooky and coming to a makeup shelf near you. Hard Candy is teaming up with MGM (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer), an Amazon Company, to launch a limited-edition Wednesday makeup collection inspired by the hit MGM Television produced series for Netflix. Whether black is your happy color or you are looking to go bold and be the strange you want to be, this collection will satisfy every peculiar desire.

"As a brand deeply rooted in creativity, we are thrilled to collaborate with MGM for this collection," said Curan Mehra, CEO of Hard Candy. "Wednesday redefines 'normal' and we know our community will create incredible, otherworldly looks this Halloween."

Robert Marick, Head of MGM Consumer Products, said, "Through this collaboration with Hard Candy, we are proud to give fans the opportunity to try their hand at creating makeup looks inspired by Wednesday and her friends at Nevermore Academy."

Ready to transport through the hallways of Nevermore Academy? Here's a preview of the spooky collection:

Woefully Delightful Eyeshadow Palettes. Make every day all about you with this bold collection of shadows. Each palette features pigment-packed color, buildable tones and luxe finishes. Available in 3 shades: Stay Kooky, Flattery Will Get You Nowhere, and I'm Allergic to Color.



Kooky Glitter Palettes. Embody your favorite monster with these shimmering shadows that give off maximum sparkle and supercharged color. Available in 3 shades: Rave'N Dance, Wolf Out, and Friend Or Woe.





Sharp-edged Liquid Eyeliners. Remain sharp-edged with Wednesday Liquid Liners. Whether you're allergic to color or want to be bold like Enid, these long-lasting liners create bold daring looks that last. Available in 6 shades: Happy Color, Outcasts Are In, Woe, Little Storm Cloud, Nevermore, and Little Scorpion.





Pout-perfect Lip Liners. Perfect your Wednesday pout with these Plumping Lip Liners in the perfect shade of gloom (or bright if that's your thing). Whether you're enjoying an afternoon at the morgue, or exploring a hidden crypt, these long wearing lip liners will get you through. Available in two shades: Tormenta and Little Viper.





A Hands-On Cleanser Pad. Need a Thing? Give yourself a hand with this super-soft, reusable makeup eraser. You can always count on this Thing to keep impurities away and skin feeling smooth.

The Hard Candy x Wednesday collection is available exclusively at Walmart.com and at Walmart stores in the U.S. for a limited time only. Each item in the collection is available for $6.96.

Wednesday follows Wednesday Addams' misadventures as a student at Nevermore Academy, a very unique boarding school snuggled in deepest New England. This series marks the first time fans get to see the character of Wednesday not only in a new boarding school environment, but also as a teenager. Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore. The series, which debuted in November 2022, launched at #1 in 83 countries. It has also become the #1 most watched English-language series of all time on Netflix shortly after launch.

About Hard Candy

Hard Candy appeals to those who relish their individuality and embrace what makes them different. A bold beauty icon since 1995, we make makeup for you to be more you. Multidimensional, cruelty-free, high-performance makeup at an extraordinary value. Reinvention over perfection. Inspiration without replication. Be the you that you really want to be. For more information visit hardcandy.com or follow @hardcandylife.

About MGM

Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM), an Amazon Company, is a leading entertainment company focused on the production and global distribution of film and television content across all platforms. The company owns one of the world's deepest libraries of premium film and television series, as well as the premium commercial free pay television network MGM+ U.S., which is available domestically via cable, satellite, telco and digital distributors. MGM+ International, an on-demand service, delivers the best of MGM's rich catalogue of movies and series to an international audience, and is available in 25 countries across Europe, Australia, Asia, Latin America, and Canada. MGM also owns unscripted production companies Big Fish Entertainment and Evolution Media. For more information, please visit www.mgm.com.

WEDNESDAY © 2022-2023 MGM Television Entertainment Inc. WEDNESDAY is a trademark of Tee and Charles Addams Foundation. © 2023 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.



